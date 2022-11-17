Molly the dog pet column

Molly the dog.

 (Courtesy photo)

A few weeks ago, the Pet Column talked about the difference between a shelter and a rescue. One big difference is how an organization is funded.

Sometimes, a shelter or rescue is funded by a city or county government through taxes and fees collected and designated for animal control. Some shelters are funded and supported by a larger organization (like ASPCA or Best Friends). We’re neither of those.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?