bear the dog

Bear the dog on a trip to Ouray.

 (Courtesy photo)

Every dog does things that are cringe-worthy. Humping, licking those places, sniffing crotches, gagging (causing the mad dash to get outside), and yes… scooting our butts across the carpet or grass. Whether we choose to scoot in the middle of your dinner party or while you’re enjoying a cup of coffee- it’s something you probably wish would stop. 

Scooting is our way of trying to alleviate something wrong “back there”. That might mean an itch, irritation, pain, or problem. Many reasons could be responsible for scooting, from the mildly uncomfortable to the medically concerning. If scooting is happening a lot, you should pay a visit to your vet.



