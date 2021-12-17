Purchase Access

The annual Garden of Lights display at the Montrose Botanic Gardens returns in full form this year with horse-drawn wagon rides, a barrage of lights and “Gnome Mountain” expected to be big draws.

In-person walkthroughs are available Dec. 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and again on Dec. 26 and 27 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Free horse-drawn wagon rides will be available on each night in addition to cocoa, light displays and more. 

Ticket prices are $5 for adults; $12 for a family of four (up to two adults); children 4 and younger, free; and children 5 – 18 years, $3.

Local volunteers began preparing the display around seven weeks ago. 

“You’ll be amazed when it’s dark — to be able to see all the lights and everything,” said volunteer Carol Pyle.

Last year, the Montrose Botanical Society Board had to shelve in-person plans due to pandemic-related restrictions and safety protocols. Instead, passersby had to drive down Pavilion Drive to catch a glimpse of the lights on the east side of the garden.

Tickets are available for purchase at Camelot Gardens and Fabula (317 E. Main St.). Tickets can also be purchased at the front gate.

For more information, visit montrosegardens.org or contact Lorraine Shide at 970-275-8902 or norvalrudy@msn.com.

The Montrose Botanic Gardens are located at 1800 Pavilion Drive behind the Montrose Pavilion.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

