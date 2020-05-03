The pilot of a small, possibly homemade plane, was found dead in its wreckage Sunday morning near Blake Field in Delta.
A news release from Delta County Emergency Management said the craft had been trying to land at Blake Field, according to multiple calls made to Delta County’s dispatch center.
Officers with the Delta Police Department; Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies; the Delta Fire Department; Delta County Ambulance District and CareFlight of the Rockies all responded to the scene.
Responders found the crashed aircraft off the east end of the runway. The pilot and sole occupant was dead; identification is pending notification of next of kin.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigators are expected to arrive in Delta Monday to begin their investigation.
Additional information is pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.