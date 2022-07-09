Seven deceased Montrose veterans will have their memories honored with living legacies: Trees.
On July 15, Trillion Tree Corps is coming to town, where seven trees will be planted in Riverbottom Park, each commemorating a veteran. The event, held in conjunction with the City of Montrose, includes a presentation to surviving family members and a barbecue; it begins at 10 a.m. and concludes with the honor ceremony at 1 p.m.
“What a way to recognize area veterans — Montrose veterans recognized by a living memorial, how cool is that?” said John Boughton, a veteran and president of the American Legion Riders chapter here, who is part of bringing Trillion Tree Corps to town.
“It’s way cooler than a block of marble. It would be pretty cool to have a tree named after you. It’s kind of humbling they’re even doing this.”
Trillion Tree Corps is an outgrowth of a global initiative to plant one trillion trees worldwide by 2030. The Trillion Tree Initiative itself launched in 2020 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“They mapped out the whole world for the first time by satellite and figured out enough public space to plant 1.2 trillion trees, which would bring us back to (how it was) about the time North America was populated (by European colonists),” Trillion Tree Corps’ CEO and board chairman Douglas “Steel” Smith said.
By the time these trees mature, they will be capable of reducing carbon by one-third “almost as much as getting rid of oil and gas” might do, only cheaper, Smith said.
The Trillion Tree Corps’ goal is to create a forestry division that can employ veterans, as well as give them nature breaks that might serve to reduce suicide rate.
Smith is awaiting nonprofit status and is writing grants to support the venture. The hope is to employ veterans to replant trees in fire-stricken areas of the Western United States.
“Everyone on my board of directors is a veteran and we decided, ‘Who better to plant trees than veterans coming back from active service?’” he said.
The corps further hopes to create “Trillion Tree Tours” that paying guests can go on to plant trees, while learning about conservation.
TTC’s planned education division will keep the public informed on projects as well as advance an “Eco Scouts” program to get younger Americans involved in reforestation efforts.
Finally, TTC wants to create distinct branches for veterans, high school graduates, those who want to make a career in forestry, Native Americans and concerned citizens with limited time for full reforestation pursuits.
As part of efforts to serve as a bridge between veterans and reforestation efforts, Trillion Trees Corps has teamed up with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. The goal is to spread the word and, in Colorado towns that have a Legion or VFW post, plant at least one tree representing one veteran of each military service branch.
Boughton said the American Legion Riders caught wind of the Trillion Trees Corps’ efforts and “rogered up” for it. Also, the City of Montrose “bent over backwards” to make it all happen, he said. Staff located an appropriate area for the planting (slightly north of the Riverbottom picnic pavilion) and worked with TTC to determine what trees were best suited for the environment.
Local chapters of the Legion and VFW select the veterans who are to be commemorated. The American Legion Riders here chose Chad Maynard, United States Marines; Jimmy Armour, U.S. Navy; Nick Gray, U.S. Army; Edgar Hotchkiss, Navy; Lou Heeres, U.S. Air Force; Alex Sanderson, Navy and Jim Beard, Army National Guard.
Smith is taking a swing through the state this coming week, with stops here, as well as in Cortez and Delta (on July 16). There, trees are to be planted at Confluence Park; further details were not available.
Trillion Trees Corps either purchases the trees or receives them as donations. Smith said he has had good luck with retailers selling the trees at a discount; TTC is also writing grants to help support its goal of planting trees in all the Legion or VFW districts in Colorado.
Learn more about how to help at https://trilliontreecorps.org/donate
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.