Police said a woman barricaded herself in a home on Locust Road and did not come out, even after officers shot tear gas inside — because she was wearing a gas mask.
The Montrose Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 67200 block of Locust Road Tuesday morning; during that response, the woman went into her home and would not come out. Eventually, police introduced tear gas, but there was still no response. After a robotic camera was deployed, officers determined they could enter the home and once inside, found and detained the woman.
Her identity was not immediately released. She faces possible charges of aggravated animal cruelty, second-degree assault and obstruction, Montrose Police Cmdr. Tim Cox said.
Additional information is pending.
