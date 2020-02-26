Police investigate shooting in CDOT lot

The Montrose Police Department is investigating a fatal gunshot near the Colorado Department of Transportation building on North Townsend Avenue Wednesday morning.
Chief Blaine Hall said police established the male victim’s identity, but are awaiting the coroner’s finding on his cause and manner of death.
An autopsy is pending. The man's name was not released.
Hall said that at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, police were notified of a man with a gunshot wound near the CDOT building and North Townsend Avenue businesses.
Hall said Colorado State Patrol troopers who are headquartered on the property rushed out to give aid. Paramedics arrived and tried to save the man and took him to the hospital, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.
“We’re working a crime scene right now and following up with notification to family,” Hall said Wednesday.
Police respond to deaths that are not medically attended in a similar fashion, even though such unattended deaths may not ultimately be the result of criminal conduct.
“We treat these types of situations as homicide investigations until we find evidence to the contrary. Family members deserve to know the aspects and we do our best to investigate these to the fullest,” Hall said.
