Police respond to incident in Fox Meadows subdivision Wednesday

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to an active scene in the Fox Meadows subdivision off 6700 Road shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Information about the response could not be immediately confirmed.
Traffic attempting to turn into the subdivision was still being redirected as of 10:30 a.m. Police said there was no known risk to public safety, but asked people to avoid the area.
Further information was not immediately confirmed. Visit the Montrose Daily Press website at montrosepress.com for updates to this story as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.