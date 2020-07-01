Police respond to incident in Fox Meadows subdivision Wednesday

Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson, center, discusses scene response with investigators, officers and deputies at Fox Meadows subdivision Wednesday.

 (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to an active scene in the Fox Meadows subdivision off 6700 Road shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Information about the response could not be immediately confirmed.

Traffic attempting to turn into the subdivision was still being redirected as of 10:30 a.m. Police said there was no known risk to public safety, but asked people to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately confirmed. Visit the Montrose Daily Press website at montrosepress.com for updates to this story as more information becomes available.

