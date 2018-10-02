A woman was struck while crossing the road at Townsend Avenue and Niagara Road on Tuesday night, police said.

She was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Montrose police officers and county sheriff's deputies blocked traffic at Townsend and Niagara at about 8:30 p.m., rerouting vehicles around the crash site.

Montrose Police Sgt. Larry Witte said, based on witness statements, it appeared as though the woman was crossing without a signal when she was hit, and it did not appear as though the driver was at fault, though the investigation has not concluded.

An accident reconstructionist was called to asses the scene.

