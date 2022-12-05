Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year was designed to keep Colorado prepared for a financial rainy day with record high reserves while also investing in the state’s future, supporting thriving local communities and protecting the climate and clean air, his administration says.

A senior staff member with the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting said this budget proposal is focused on making the state more affordable, safer and cleaner. The governor’s proposal asks for $46 billion in spending, requesting $16.7 billion from the general fund and saving 15% in reserve.



