gov. jared polis

Gov. Jared Polis speaks at a news conference April 21, 2022, at the Colorado State Capitol building. State Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Boulder County, stands to his right. 

 (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wrote to U.S. Congressional leaders last week urging them to pass permanent protection for Dreamers, including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients. 

In the letter penned to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Polis asked for fair and humane immigration reform, starting immediately with legal protection for DACA recipients. 



