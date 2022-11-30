The Pueblo City Council is considering an ordinance that, if passed, would make it more difficult for an incoming abortion provider to receive medication and supplies, but there is doubt it would hold up in court against Colorado’s new abortion access statute.

The proposed ordinance, introduced by first-term council member Regina Maestri, is a response to a new abortion provider coming into the city. The Clinics for Abortions and Reproductive Rights location would be the only provider in the city and the only provider south of Colorado Springs along the Interstate 25 corridor.



