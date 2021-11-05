We live in confusing times. The cacophony of shouted insults all across the political spectrum makes it very hard to discern truth from propaganda. Politicians and newscasters glibly throw around accusations of treason, idiocy, corruption. Positions of the “experts” change regularly and repeatedly. We see “thought leaders” taking one position when they are in power and the exact opposite position when in opposition. “Truth” has become a power game. My “truth” is whatever increases my power and influence.
How is a Christian to cut through the noise and make discerning judgments about these matters? James assures us that “if any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.“ (James 1:5)
The pandemic is a focal point of much current confusion. Public health officials at times have said masking is ineffective and at other times it is essential. Credible medical authorities note that the virus particles are far smaller than the pore spaces in most masks and hence the masks do limited good. Defenders of masks often cite the efficacy of N95 masks which few non-medical professionals have. This disagreement often descends into vitriol where the masked see the unmasked as carelessly dismissive of others and the unmasked see the masked as virtue signalers, adopting an empty ritual to prove their adherence to “science.” Disagreements can result in physical confrontation.
With respect to the vaccination, anti-vaxxers are being decried as the enemies of the state and the cause for the ongoing spread of the pandemic. Yet the unvaccinated feel like they are honoring “science” in their decision. The CDC VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) has documented over 16,000 deaths and 22,000 permanent disabilities from the vaccines. The VAERS data does not indicate certain causation, but the reported deaths are almost twice the number of deaths reported to VAERS from all vaccines from 1990 to the present. Moreover, a 2010 Harvard Pilgrim study said that fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries are reported on VAERS. Israel and the United Kingdom have exceptionally high vaccination rates but have seen surges in infection and death among the fully vaccinated. Many observers are concerned that those with natural immunities are not exempt from vaccination mandates since many studies show natural immunity is more protective than vaccinations. Several credible foreign government studies indicate hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are effective therapeutics yet US health authorities declare them valueless. Without opining on the validity of these positions, it must be acknowledged that people on all sides of these arguments have “expert” data to support their stance.
These are highly emotionally charged questions involving life-and-death outcomes. There is, however, a biblical process for Christians to navigate through this contentious minefield. First, we must resolve not to add to the noise level. Romans 14:10-12 warns us not to pass judgment on our brothers. “Each of us will give an account of himself to God.” People are generally trying to make wise, principled decisions regarding COVID. We must not demonize people whose conclusions differ from ours.
Second, we should decide “never to put a stumbling block in the way of a brother…pursue what makes for peace and mutual upbuilding.” (Romans 14:13,19) If going maskless is offensive to people with whom we are meeting, it is a small matter to don a mask out of respect and consideration for the other person. With regards to the vaccination decision, it is possible to hold strong convictions without demeaning those who come to the opposite conclusion. If you think you have definitive data supporting your decision, respectfully share the data with your opponents. Persuasion is more effective than coercion. Telling someone that reluctance to be vaccinated is a sign of ignorance not only does little to persuade the unvaccinated to comply but also it actually runs contrary to data. A Carnegie Mellon study of 5 million respondents showed the highest vaccine reluctance among people with PhDs.
Finally, Paul instructs us to “never be conceited.” (Romans 12:16) We should never assume that we have all the answers. None of us have all the data on any matter. The wise man continually takes in new data and adjusts his opinions based on the fullest possible analysis of that data. At one time, most educated elites believed that the earth was the center of the universe. In my school years, scientific consensus was warning of the advent of a new Ice Age. We should respect those who disagree with us in the full knowledge that we have been wrong in the past and will be wrong in the future.
Ultimately we need to make the current confusion and conflict around us a matter for concerted prayer. God will guide us to wise, constructive courses of action even in the midst of public uncertainty.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.