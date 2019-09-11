Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ fire and fuels crews will begin prescribed burning operations on the WIMP 5 project area, as early as Sept. 12, or as conditions allow.
The project area is located 9 miles southeast of Norwood, south of Goodenough Road (National Forest System Road No. 516).
Approximately 850 acres are planned for treatment with aerial ignitions.
Objectives for burning operations include: increasing the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands, protecting adjacent private property from the spread of catastrophic, unplanned wildfires and reducing slash from mechanical treatments.
One day of ignition is planned, the project area will be patrolled and monitored for several days following ignition.
Caution is advised as smoke will likely be visible in and around Norwood and near Divide Road (NFSR No. 402), Davewood Road (NFSR No. 510) and U.S. 550.
For information and updates on prescribed burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands and other areas, call the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information line at 970-874-6602; visit the GMUG Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/gmug.
For more information on how smoke may affect your health, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.