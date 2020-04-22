On May 5, the Montrose Daily Press will move back to an afternoon delivery after about 13 years as a morning paper. Our publication days will be Tuesday through Saturday, the two weekend papers we have now being combined into one edition. If you receive the printed paper, you should have it by 5 p.m. the day of publication.
We are fortunate at the Press that we will still deliver you a quality local newspaper five days a week. Many newspapers across the country have moved to a weekly or twice-weekly model in print during this time. Our advantage is owning our own printing facility.
So you may ask, “why move to afternoon delivery?”
Our digital presence allows us to break news as it happens. The afternoon delivery allows us to deliver you any overnight news in the following edition. We will provide you with the latest coverage of stories that happen in the Montrose community. In-depth stories as you have seen lately with our COVID-19 coverage will be a mainstay.
Our editorial team is as strong as it’s been in some time.
I’m not going to paint a rosy picture when it comes to advertising revenue. We’re no different than newspapers across the country, seeing a steady decline pretty much across the board. What is encouraging is gains in our digital subscriptions. These increases put us in line with a goal we set some time ago: The increase in subscriber revenue, in five years, will pay for our newsroom.
This shift in revenue resources has allowed us to add on to our newsroom as we go. We’ll continue to do so as our reader support grows. That’s exciting.
The “Daily” in the Montrose Daily Press now refers to our daily digital presence. We post the freshest news on our website, montrosepress.com, every day. In this changing world, the daily print deadline is less important than getting stories online as soon as we can.
We deliver the news to you on our app, in our daily newsletter and on our social media pages.
More than 60% of our print subscribers now have digital access, which comes free as part of your print subscription. If you do not have access to your digital subscription, you can claim it on our website. You’ll need your account number. If you don’t have it, email csr1@montrosepress.com or call 970-252-7087.
Sign up for our daily newsletter on our website as well. All you need is your email address. You can download our app at the Apple Store or Google Play: just search Montrose Daily Press. Sign up for PUSH notifications in the app to receive breaking news and our best content.
As I said, we’re not making this move because we are forced to by COVID-19 and its economic side effects. We’re making this move because it makes sense.
If you have any questions or concerns please call us at 970-249-3444 or email me at dennisa@montrosepress.com.
