Next door to the Daily Press newsroom and administrative offices, one of the last remaining news presses on the Western Slope prints thousands of copies of Montrose’s news as well as dozens of local and regional publications, such as the Telluride Daily Planet and the Ouray Plaindealer.
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel is shuttering their printing press and the Sentinel will be printed in Montrose starting on July 6, 2021. To prepare for additional capacity, Pressroom Manager Denny Haulman said that additional color printing capacity has been added.
After reporters finish writing their stories, paginators design the layout of the newspaper in Adobe inDesign and send in a PDF to the printing press. “Back in the day, it was cut & paste and shooting things on the camera, but nowadays, it’s all digital,” Haulman explained. When the PDF of the newspaper is received, the file is processed and templated before the pages are etched onto large aluminum plates, “and that’s what gets put onto the press with the image on it,” Haulman said. However, the aluminum plate does not directly touch the paper.
The plate rolls around in soy-based ink and transfers the image onto a rubber blanket, which transfers the image onto rapidly rolling paper. The rolls of paper are made out of 60% post-consumer and 40% virgin materials, but Haulman noted that most of the non-recycled material comes from lumberyard scraps. Haulman said that the printing press can print as many as 20,000 newspapers per hour, which is over 300 per minute.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.