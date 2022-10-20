losing candidates challenge

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wears a “Make America Great Again Hat" at a rally in Washington, D.C. Election experts say that other candidates, like Trump in 2020 when he made false claims of widespread voter fraud, may not be deterred by the fact that challenges to the results of an election are rarely successful.

 (James McNellis/Wikimedia Commons)

Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat.

Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward to anyone who could provide evidence of fraud, lodged a legal challenge and filed for a recount.



