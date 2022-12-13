Pueblo City Council voted Monday night to indefinitely table an ordinance that would have effectively banned abortion in the city.
Council President Heather Graham motioned to table the ordinance, which was written and championed by an anti-abortion activist from Texas, at the start of the regular meeting, following a work session on its legality.
“If you want to ban abortion, I would suggest you take it up with the Legislature or, quite frankly, you move out of Colorado, because the City Council is not the arena to be bringing this forward,” Graham said.
The “only job” City Council has with an incoming abortion clinic — Clinics for Abortion and Reproductive Excellence — is to issue a use tax license, Graham said.
She also criticized the rushed process fellow Council member Regina Maestri undertook to put the ordinance on the agenda. Because Maestri emailed it to council the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, council only had about 15 minutes in executive session with the city attorney the following Monday before it had to vote on its first reading through a consent agenda.
Graham said the ordinance was “thrown at council” without notice or time to review.
“I can tell you this is not how City Council typically operates, and procedures were not followed. It can only be assumed this ordinance is being used as a political ploy, because it should have never reached this point,” Graham said.
Council members Sarah Martinez, Dennis Flores, Vicente Ortega and Graham voted to table the measure. Maestri, Lori Winner and Larry Atencio voted to keep it on the agenda.
A council member could reintroduce it in the future.
Because the council tabled the ordinance, the approximately 100 people who showed up for public testimony for it did not speak. Graham said that because she already knew how the votes would break on the ordinance and because it is not council’s role to govern on such an issue, it would be unfair to allow public testimony to happen, but she assured the public that their commentary and emails in recent weeks had been heard.
The tabled ordinance would have prohibited the delivery of tools and medications used in abortions by enforcing a set of federal statutes called the Comstock Laws, which haven’t been enforced in decades for this purpose.
Mark Lee Dickson, the activist from Texas, has helped over 60 cities pass similar ordinances to drive out or discourage abortion clinics from setting up. This was his first attempt to get it passed in Colorado.
“I am confident that if this ordinance were to pass, then y’all would not have an abortion facility within your city limits,” Dickson said during a work session before Monday’s meeting.
Others doubted the legality of the proposed ordinance in context of Colorado’s Reproductive Health Equity Act, which protects the right to abortion in the state. City Attorney Dan Kogovsek told council during the work session that he was confident the city would be sued by the attorney general if they passed the ordinance.
State Rep. Daneya Esgar, a Democrat from Pueblo who sponsored RHEA, also spoke against the ordinance on Monday.
“Your proposed ordinance is in direct violation of this critical state statute and, if enacted, would create a patchwork of reproductive health care laws around the state while skirting the intent of RHEA. That is simply unacceptable,” she said.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser praised the council’s decision.
“I welcome Pueblo City Council’s decision to respect Colorado law and not take action that would interfere with access to legal and safe abortion care,” he said in a statement. “As I have stated, I stand ready to challenge any action by local governments that would undermine the Reproductive Health Equity Act and Coloradans’ commitment to protecting access to reproductive health care.”
