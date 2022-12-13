Pueblo City Council voted Monday night to indefinitely table an ordinance that would have effectively banned abortion in the city.

Council President Heather Graham motioned to table the ordinance, which was written and championed by an anti-abortion activist from Texas, at the start of the regular meeting, following a work session on its legality.



