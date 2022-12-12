The Montrose Red Hawks outscored three opponents 154 to 52 in cruising to three victories in the Glenwood Springs round robin tournament played last weekend. The Red Hawks were never challenged in any of the three victories, as they raised their record to 5 wins and 1 loss in early season play.

The Coal Ridge Titans were first on the menu for the Red Hawks, who jumped out to an 18-8 lead at half time. The Red Hawks added 34 points in the second stanza to take a 52-19 victory.



