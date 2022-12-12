The Montrose Red Hawks outscored three opponents 154 to 52 in cruising to three victories in the Glenwood Springs round robin tournament played last weekend. The Red Hawks were never challenged in any of the three victories, as they raised their record to 5 wins and 1 loss in early season play.
The Coal Ridge Titans were first on the menu for the Red Hawks, who jumped out to an 18-8 lead at half time. The Red Hawks added 34 points in the second stanza to take a 52-19 victory.
Senior Bryar Moss led all scorers with a dozen points, while junior Kenzie Bush contributed 10 points and freshman Maggie Legg added 9 points. In all nine Red Hawks dented the scoring column.
Five Red Hawks did the bulk of the rebounding. Senior Bryar Moss and freshman Mayce Oberg led the way with 7 rebounds each. They were followed by juniors Kenzie Bush and Taygan Rocco with 6. Maggie Legg added 5 to the team total of 38.
The assist department was led by Maggie Legg. She dished out 7 assists. The Red Hawks also turned the ball over 13 times in the contest.
The Faith Christian Eagles were the second victims of the Montrose Red Hawks in the round robin tournament. The Red Hawks controlled the opening tip and never looked back. They led at half time by the score of 25 to 12 and never took their foot off the gas. The final score of 53-23 was not representative of the domination by the Red Hawks.
The scoring parade was led by Taygan Rocco with 12 points. She was followed by senior Bryar Moss with 10 and senior Heather Power with 8 points. In all, eight Red Hawks were represented in the scoring column.
Freshman Mayce Oberg was the queen of the backboards as she captured 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive board. Rocco chipped in with six and Bryar Moss added 5. The Hawks committed a dozen turnovers.
The third game was hardly a game as the Red Hawks crushed the Basalt Longhorns by 42 points, 51 to 9. Needless to say, this was a complete team win and every member of the Red Hawks participated and contributed to the lopsided victory.
The next action for the Red Hawks is a three day trip to participate in the Basalt Tournament next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This will be the last action for the team in the year 2022. The Red Hawks will host Grand Junction Central on Jan. 10 at the Montrose fieldhouse.
