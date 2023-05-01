The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team hit the road over the weekend for a pair of games, realizing one loss and one victory.
First, the team traveled to Fruita-Monument on
Thursday, April 27, and despite an outstanding effort fell to the Wildcats by the score of 4-1.
The first half of the game was evenly contested and the Red Hawks were
down a goal at the half. Then things turned rough for the Red Hawks during the second half.
“The Red Hawks came out strong in the second half and held them for about 20 minutes," said coach Matt Imus "Then we had a controversial call where they called Rachel Robuck for a yellow card, saying she tripped a player who was attempting to run through her. Fruita then scored on a penalty kick, their third goal.”
Imus continued: “That series of calls and incidents kind of deflated the girls
and then they gave up the fourth and final goal to Fruita, which made the
final score Fruita-Monument 4, Red Hawks 1.”
"Despite the score, the defense played well," the coach noted. "Kenzie Bush was again outstanding. Addison Shipley dropped back into a defensive role. She is a
freshman. In the last four game she has done a great job of stopping the
opposition in front of our net.”
The second half of the road trip took the Red Hawks east on Interstate 70 to
Glenwood Springs. The Red Hawks wasted little time in scoring their first
goal off the foot of Madison Lucero, who returned from the injury list and
made her presence felt immediately.
Coach Imus filled in the details of the Red Hawks offense: “We also had
goals from sophomore Ellie Duncan and junior Yareli Escarga. Yareli’s was on
a free kick from about 30 yards out. Junior Emma Johnson also got her first
goal of the season on a free kick just outside the box. We now have 16
of our 19 players who have scored at least one goal this season.”
Imus also talked about the ebb and flow of the game: “The girls really possessed
the ball well against Glenwood Springs. They passed the ball well and
switched the field. It was a very narrow field and the girls did a great job of
adopting a new formation and thriving in it. The final score was 4-1 in our
favor.”
Up next for the Red Hawks is the final game of their regular season. “We
play our final regular season game on Thursday, May 4, in Montrose as
the Grand Junction Tigers come to provide the opposition.
The Red Hawks will also be celebrating Senior Night May 4, with seven senior soccer players being honored. Additionally, the event will feature a canned food drive, with donated canned foods being given to the local food bank.
The Red Hawks currently have an overall record of eight wins and six losses and
are 1-6 in league play.
"The playoffs are looming and our record will determine the seeding for the playoffs," Imus said. “We need to win on Thursday.”
The May 4 JV game is slated for 3:30 p.m. and the varsity game kicks off at 5:30 p.m.