230503-sports-tennis

MHS's Andie Blowers returns a shot during a match against Grand Junction during an April match in Montrose. (William Woody)

The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ tennis team continued to show improvement as they came very close to their first win of the season on Wednesday, April 28, losing to the Delta Panthers by the score of 3-4.

Head coach Tony Ryan noted that the Montrose varsity team included four JV girls for the Delta matches because some of the regulars were at a state history event.



