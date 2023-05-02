The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ tennis team continued to show improvement as they came very close to their first win of the season on Wednesday, April 28, losing to the Delta Panthers by the score of 3-4.
Head coach Tony Ryan noted that the Montrose varsity team included four JV girls for the Delta matches because some of the regulars were at a state history event.
Overall there were four very close matches where each one finished with a ten point tie-breaker. The scores were as follows:
# 1 Singles: Andie Blowers over Cody Butler 6-0, 6-0
# 2 Singles: Rhyan Neary lost to Lauren Angelo 4-6, 6-1, 10-6 tie-breaker
# 3 Singles: Melaina Yender over Shayla Curtis 6-1, 6-0
# 1 Doubles: Alyssa Omen/Gaby Rosales lost to Kyaw/Duncan 3-6, 6-3, 5-10 tie-breaker
# 2 Doubles: Karinna Bogarin/Cali Fulks lost to Sharp/Franco 2-6, 1-6
# 3 Doubles: Kai Amundson/Maggie Kusar won over Vigil/Wea 6-2, 5-7, 10-5 tie-breaker
# 4 Doubles: Leslie Owens/Tiffany Wu lost to Baier/Anderson 0-6, 6-4, 5-10 tie-breaker
The Red Hawks #3 doubles team (Amundson/Kusar) who moved up
from the JV team won their tie-breaker 10-5.
Coach Ryan said, “The #1 singles (Andie Blowers) and #3 singles
(Melania Yender) both played very well and had wins. The results for
