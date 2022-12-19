jake legg pass mhs hoops basketball red hawks

Montrose senior guard Jake Legg (10) throws a pass from the lane during tournament play over the weekend. 

 (Samantha Ross/SRActionShots)

The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team fell 5 points short in the championship game of the Basalt Longhorn Classic, losing to the Kent Denver Sun Devils 92-87. The Red Hawks (7-2) simply were unable to match the three point shooting of the Sun Devils who nailed 14 3-pointers.

The championship game was different from all of the other games in the tournament. This was a wide open, run and gun affair. Montrose led 20-19 after one period, and led 45-44 at the half.



