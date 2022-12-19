The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team fell 5 points short in the championship game of the Basalt Longhorn Classic, losing to the Kent Denver Sun Devils 92-87. The Red Hawks (7-2) simply were unable to match the three point shooting of the Sun Devils who nailed 14 3-pointers.
The championship game was different from all of the other games in the tournament. This was a wide open, run and gun affair. Montrose led 20-19 after one period, and led 45-44 at the half.
The third period saw Kent Denver take an 8-point lead. A valiant effort by the Red Hawks out-scored Kent by 3 points in the 4th quarter but they fell 5 points short as time ran out.
Sophomore Kaleb Ferguson led the “run and gun” offense for the Red Hawks scoring 29 points. He was followed by junior Jaxon Killen and senior Jacob Hawks with 19 and 18 points respectively. Senior Jake Legg chipped in with 13 points for the Red Hawks.
Red Hawks rebounding was stout. Ferguson (10), Killen (8), Hawk and Brekin Hutto, with 6 each, led the Hawks. In the assist department the team dished out 19 passes that led to baskets on offense. The Red Hawks turned the ball over 16 times.
The Red Hawks opened tournament play by defeating the Canon City Tigers 51-30. Coach Voehringer expressed concern over the height advantage the Tigers had but a strong team effort nullified whatever advantage the Tigers felt they had.
Jacob Hawks and Kaleb Ferguson led all scorers with 15 points each. Jaxon Killen added 11 points to the Red Hawk total. Killen led the Red Hawks in rebounds with 8, while Ferguson garnered 7 including 5 on the offensive glass.
The semi-final game pitted the Red Hawks against the home-standing Basalt Longhorns. The Red Hawks sprinted out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, defeating the Longhorns 48 to 23.
Top scorer for the Red Hawks was Kaleb Ferguson with 16 points. He was followed by Killen with 15 points and Hawks with 13. Ferguson led all rebounders with six. Teamwork was evident as the Red Hawks dished out 17 assists and also had 8 steals.
Next action for the Red Hawks will come after the Christmas holidays. The Grand Junction Central Warriors will visit the Montrose Field House on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with first tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Palisade will visit on Friday, Jan. 13 with a 7:30 p.m. tip time.
