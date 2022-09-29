Head Coach Cassie Snyder, in recalling the Red Hawks 6-0 shutout of the Grand Junction Central Warriors, said, “We brought our offense yesterday. We needed that. We needed to take out a little frustration and we did.” Snyder pointed out that the Red Hawks fixed some things before the match because this game was critical as are the next couple of contests.
Snyder then mentioned some of her players who played key roles in the victory. “Quincy Cooling was a huge contributor not just because he scored a hat trick but he also played in the mid field for a significant portion of the game and created opportunities for his teammates with his distribution and passing.”
“Christian Smith Lucero was another who had a good game distributing the ball to his teammates so they could make plays and score goals.”
“Aidan Erives I was happy with. He made things happen, probably should have scored more than one goal, but made some really nicely timed deep runs.”
“Bowden Vigil didn’t score yesterday as a striker but he made a lot of dangerous runs and thus got us a number of opportunities in the box.”
Snyder also complimented the defense. She explained that getting defensive was another of the goals to improve the team. “Score some goals, prevent some goals, fix some of the things that have plagued us recently and never concede.”
Next on the schedule is a road trip to take on the Fruita-Monument Wildcats. Snyder suggested the Wildcats are very physical and have big kids. She said they are difficult to attack because they put a lot of players in the low block and inside of the box. She said the Red Hawks need to move the ball quickly and get lots of shots on goal in order to be competitive.
The kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball wins on road
Road wins for the Montrose Red Hawks volleyball team have been difficult to come by in the young season. However the recent road trip to Grand Junction was quite rewarding. The Red Hawks prevailed in the match 3-0 over the Grand Junction Tigers.
Varsity head coach Shane Forrest said, “The game was a little ugly but we won.” She continued, “What we struggled with was that we would get a lead and then let the Tigers right back into the game. They’d go on a run, then we’d go on a run but just couldn’t take full control of the game.”
Forrest was pleased that the Red Hawks won the match and many good things happened as the Hawks were able to run their offense in addition to serving the ball quite well.
Forrest said, “The good thing is that everybody got to play and I was able to get kids into some different positions and get these kids some playing time at the varsity level, which hopefully will come in handy as we move to tournament time.”
Eagle Valley awaits on Saturday, Oct. 1 as the Red Hawks embark on another road trip. First service is scheduled for 1 p.m.
