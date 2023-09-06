MHS senior Kenzie Bush placed fifth for the girls, with a time of 22:32 while senior Elijah Echols finished fifth for the boys, with a time 18:35, at the Sept. 1 Battle Mountain Husky Invite. (Courtesy photo)
One of the more creative ways that the Montrose cross country teams are training this year is to make breathing harder at select times.
To do this, the Red Hawks have competed at meets with varying levels of elevation in order to compete in various conditions. The team competed at the Battle Mountain Husky Invite on Sept. 1 and saw encouraging results considering working through several circumstances. The meet was held in Minturn which sits about 2,000 feet higher than Montrose. It also sits about 1,800 feet higher than Colorado Springs where the state cross country meet is each year.
The boys put together a solid performance with Elijah Echols finishing fifth overall at 18 minutes, 35 seconds. Phin Howe and Deklan Wooden crossed at the same mark (21:08) to finish 28th.
Kenzie Bush was as steady as ever, taking fifth for the girls at 22:32 and Mille Crane was also in the top 15 as her 23:52 was good for a 13th-place finish.
“This is the hardest course we will run all year,” coach Brian Simpson said. “It’s a challenging course and challenging from a hills perspective. It also had some very narrow spaces.”
This is the second meet in three weeks where the elevation sits significantly higher than the altitude that the athletes are used to running at.
They’ll get to Gunnison later this year, which is also higher, although nothing like the Red Hawks saw at the Grand Mesa County Line Trails meet to start the year or the Husky Invite that they ran at last week.
“It’s good every once in a while to throw a good, challenging course in there,” Simpson said. “That’s usually at the beginning of the season. By the time we get to the end of September here, we’ll be making a shift and getting ready to look at courses that are a little bit faster and less on the hilly side.
This has been a challenging stretch for the Red Hawks mainly with runners coming down with various seasonal illnesses. It was a small step to get some of those runners onto the course and now they just need to rebuild their endurance to get back to where they should be at this point of the year.
“For the boys, we were missing Vash [Veatch] and he came back and raced fairly decent for having a nasty cold,” Simpson said. “I’m excited to see him run this week.”
Saturday the Red Hawks will compete in Grand Junction at Connected Lakes. If Echols and Bush continue their steady grip on top-five finishes, it’ll make for a fun stretch at the end of the month as they work their way toward regionals.
