230907-sports-cross country

MHS senior Kenzie Bush placed fifth for the girls, with a time of 22:32 while senior Elijah Echols finished fifth for the boys, with a time 18:35, at the Sept. 1 Battle Mountain Husky Invite. (Courtesy photo)

One of the more creative ways that the Montrose cross country teams are training this year is to make breathing harder at select times.

To do this, the Red Hawks have competed at meets with varying levels of elevation in order to compete in various conditions. The team competed at the Battle Mountain Husky Invite on Sept. 1 and saw encouraging results considering working through several circumstances. The meet was held in Minturn which sits about 2,000 feet higher than Montrose. It also sits about 1,800 feet higher than Colorado Springs where the state cross country meet is each year.



