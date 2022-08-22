The Montrose Red Hawks softball team hosted the Durango Demons on Saturday afternoon and came away with a split in the two games. The Hawks won the first game of the twin bill by the score of 7-5 and dropped the nightcap 8-4.
The first two Red Hawk batters reach via a base on balls and a single in the bottom half of the first inning. Andie Blowers then hit her first of two home runs over the left field fence as the Hawks scored four to lead 4-2 after one inning. The home team added 2 runs in the second inning and one more in the fourth inning to close out the scoring for the 7-5 victory.
The Red Hawks scored their 7 runs on 8 hits and 5 bases on balls. Baeli Minerich pitched 5 innings giving up 4 runs on 4 hits while striking out 8. Andie Blowers pitched the final two innings giving up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 3.
Head coach Joe Bollinger said, “We played well in the first game and we just had a lot of little mistakes in the second game. This is a very young team with a lot of underclassmen and we are just going to get better.” The Red Hawks have one senior, 10 juniors and 7 sophomores on the roster.
The Red Hawks took a 2-1 lead after one inning in the night cap. In the third inning the Demons scored 5 runs on 5 base hits to lead 6-2. Each team scored 2 additional runs to make the final score 8-4. Abbie Blowers and Baeli Minerich each had two hits to lead the Red Hawk offense.
“They threw a different pitcher in the second game and we didn’t hit quite as well. It was a good learning experience and when you are young like that you’re going to take those things and learn and get better,” Bollinger said.
When asked about the five run outburst in the third inning, he said that after Durango pushed across five runs in the third inning, it was tough to get back into the contest.
“We had several errors in the same inning and all you can do is to learn from the mistakes and move on. Next week we have Delta up there and we will just have to clean things up a little bit, play a little better and if we do that each time out then I will be pleased with their hustle and their effort,” Bollinger said. First pitch on Thursday, Aug. 25 is scheduled for 3 p.m.
