Red Hawks doubleheader

Catcher Andie Blowers warms up during the Montrose Red Hawks doubleheader against Durango Saturday. 

 (Cliff Dodge/Special to the MDP

The Montrose Red Hawks softball team hosted the Durango Demons on Saturday afternoon and came away with a split in the two games. The Hawks won the first game of the twin bill by the score of 7-5 and dropped the nightcap 8-4.

The first two Red Hawk batters reach via a base on balls and a single in the bottom half of the first inning. Andie Blowers then hit her first of two home runs over the left field fence as the Hawks scored four to lead 4-2 after one inning. The home team added 2 runs in the second inning and one more in the fourth inning to close out the scoring for the 7-5 victory.



