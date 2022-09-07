rocco manuel

Montrose High School’s Rocco Manuel tees off on the par-4 first hole Monday afternoon August 15, 2022, at the Bridges Golf Club in Montrose, Colorado. 

 (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

Led by senior Rocco Manuel who won his first tournament, the Montrose Red Hawks golf team won the Falcon Invitational Tuesday at the Antler Creek Golf Club near Colorado Springs. Manuel was the tournament’s medalist with a three-over-par 75 with Montrose posting a 10-shot victory, 232. It was the Red Hawk’s second tournament win of the year.

Host team, the Falcon Falcons, turned in a 242 card. The Classical Academy Titans were third with a 246. Eleven teams competed in the one-day tournament.



