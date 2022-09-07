Led by senior Rocco Manuel who won his first tournament, the Montrose Red Hawks golf team won the Falcon Invitational Tuesday at the Antler Creek Golf Club near Colorado Springs. Manuel was the tournament’s medalist with a three-over-par 75 with Montrose posting a 10-shot victory, 232. It was the Red Hawk’s second tournament win of the year.
Host team, the Falcon Falcons, turned in a 242 card. The Classical Academy Titans were third with a 246. Eleven teams competed in the one-day tournament.
“It was exciting to see Rocco win his first high school tournament. He played a great round on a tough golf course,” said coach Steve Skiff. “I’m really proud of the guys to get another team win for us.
Reese Knox of Falcon was runner-up to Manuel with a 76. Zachary Valentine of the Classical Academy was third, 77.
Senior Connor Bell fired a 78 and Kyden Adams, a 79. Liam Beshoar came with an 81 and Caleb Caskey shot an 86 to round out the Red Hawks scoring.
Montrose was slated to play Wednesday at the Country Club of Colorado near Colorado Springs. Results were pending.
