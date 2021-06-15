Ponds expand West End tourism
NUCLA – Members of the Pond family have purchased the former Yellow Rock restaurant and bar in Naturita and rents recreational equipment. The new business is called Rimrocker Adventures and it’s a busy place.
Sean and Danielle Pond say that additional tourism and recreational opportunities in the West End provided impetus for starting the new business. Pond’s aunt ran the bar/restaurant, called the Incline, for many years. He was a nuclear engineer at Slick Rock and Uravan for six years, 1995-2001.
The business will rent boats and campers, Jeeps and side-by-side OHVs and other recreational necessities. The business is named after the trail that runs through the West End. Pond will also provide tours and guided services once the BLM And U.S. Forest Service sign off on his application.
Tourism is becoming a growing business for the West End. Two local hotels, the Rimrocker and the High Horse Inn, are booked through August.
Digital calendar for Cedaredge
CEDAREDGE – The Town of Cedaredge now has a new, digital calendar of events in order to keep locals and tourists informed of the goings-on in this part of Delta County. Its address: visit cedaredge.com.
The Town of Cedaredge has been taking over the promotion of the community with the local Chamber of Commerce closing in 2020. The new website welcomes submissions that will be vetted before going online. Information will also include trail locations, dining and hospitality opportunities and other recreational features.
Telluride Film buys Nugget
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Film Festival and the National Film Preserve LTD have purchased the historic Nugget Building on Colorado Avenue. Former owners Katrine and William Formby renovated the 129-year-old building which was originally the First National Bank of Telluride.
The 48th annual Telluride Film Festival will be Sept. 2-6 at a variety of venues. During its long tenure in Telluride, the festival hasn’t had a primary location, or permanent home, though it attracts leading film stars and directors from all over the world.
Additional plans for the Nugget Building include the construction of a three-story building that would welcome visiting filmmakers. A rooftop hospitality area is also being considered.
West End hits the Motherlode
NATURITA – Richard Linnett, a documentary filmmaker, came to the West End two years ago to make a movie about uranium mining. The Los Angeles auteur bought property, notably the Blake House, a bed-and-breakfast, and transformed it into the High Horse Inn.
These days, Linnett has made the Old Miners Café into a bar, the Motherlode, with 81-year-old Thelma Archer as bartender. Live music began June 11.
Happy hour at the Motherlode will be sounded by using the siren from the old fire house, another building that Linnett has purchased. The new bar will also feature food items.
Hake named LC interim manager
LAKE CITY – Ben Hake, the recreation director for the Town of Lake City, was named interim town manager at the town trustees’ June 2 meeting. He will work both positions. His offices will be inside the Armory. Hake succeeds Caroline Mitchell, who resigned earlier this year.
The position was advertised nationally, but eventually the trustees decided to stay home with someone they knew. Hake has been the rec director for Lake City for 16 years.
Hake owns Back Country Basecamp, a rental company. The trustees okayed unanimously his hire and the stipulation he could continue to operate his company. The town will pay Hake $62,000 annually.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, San Miguel Forum, Telluride Daily Planet, Delta County Independent.
