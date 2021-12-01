Mask mandate continues in San Miguel County
TELLURIDE – San Miguel County will keep in place its indoor mask mandate through January, it was announced at the Nov. 24 public health update meeting.
County public health director Grace Franklin informed the commissioners that escalating COVID cases locally and throughout Colorado, plus the strain on area hospitals, compelled Franklin to make the recommendation which was supported by the commissioners. Holiday travel in and out of Telluride and Mountain Village is a concern as is keeping track of infections as the ski season is about to open.
Franklin explained that COVID rates in the state are expanding and that one in 62 Coloradans are currently infected with the disease. Franklin also noted how local residents have been pushing back against personnel who are conducting contact tracing.
She asked that residents to be “kind and cooperative” as contact tracing is essential to controlling the spread of the virus. Forty six percent of approximately 4,000 eligible residents have received booster shots.
Paonia council loses second member
PAONIA – Town trustee Michelle Pattison suddenly resigned from the board Nov. 16 during a special meeting to discuss a draft of the 2022 budget. Her resignation was effective immediately. Pattison cited ongoing frustrations with the budget process and disappointment in the job performance of the town administrator, Corinne Ferguson. She had been appointed to the position in 2019 and was elected to the board last year.
A week earlier, another town trustee, William “Bill” Bear, too suddenly resigned, citing personal reasons unrelated to town business. There are now two openings on the Paonia Town Board.
Sidewalk ordinance cited in repair need
HOTCHKISS – Business owner and publisher Thomas Wills presented before the Hotchkiss Town Council Nov. 17 regarding the continuing disintegration of town sidewalks. There is apparently a 2013 ordinance on the books about how property owners and the town share a 50/50 split of the expense of renovating sidewalks.
In October, the town’s public works director, Mike Owens, said there was a reluctance of property owners to volunteer their share of the expense. It’s $100 per linear foot for a five-foot block of sidewalk. The town has budgeted annually since 2014 $15,000 for sidewalk repair but has not applied those funds for remedy.
Wills said Hotchkiss has created a liability by not enforcing its own ordinance. He also cited a $3 impact fee that neighboring town Paonia uses to raise money for sidewalk repair.
Trustees agreed with the circumstance of crumbling sidewalks and said they will again review the issue in January.
Holiday festival for Silverton
SILVERTON – Friday, Dec. 10 has been selected for the annual Mistletoe Market and the kickoff of holiday traditions here. It’ll be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kendall Mountain Community Center.
Local artisans and craftspeople are encouraged to participate. There is no booth fee this year because of a grant from the San Juan Development Association. Exhibitors are asked to contribute a door prize. Non-profits are also invited to sell memberships or collect donations.
The family-friendly event will also feature music, refreshments and activities for children.
Water break shows infrastructure need
NUCLA – A water line break Nov. 17 brought additional attention to the decrepit condition of town infrastructure. Nucla that day was faced with a boil-water order and a loss of tap water.
Town Manager Melissa Lampshire said the town is moving forward to replace main water lines that are on Main Street and CC Road. These water lines date to the 1940s.
The town has also applied for grant assistance from the Department of Local Affairs for remedy. If the grant is approved, temporary water lines will be installed next summer while the older water lines are being replaced. Lampshire noted the construction will be inconvenient in the short term but the old water lines are too costly to maintain and need upgrades.
30 Mile Resort earns Hinsdale County’s praise
LAKE CITY – Tom and Erica Roden, concessionaires at the 30 Mile Resort on the upper Rio Grande, were praised by Hinsdale County commissioners for their work to resurrect the one time recreational and hospitality facility which features eight cabins. One building dates to 1919. The county leases the 9-acre resort from the U.S. Forest Service and owns the building improvements. The Rodens told the BOCC that 2021 was the “perfect season” to test out the many upgrades they’ve made.
Opening cabin No. 6 is the plan for 2022 with the Rodens moving into the owner’s building which dates to 19019. It is also a general store for the resort. The three oldest cabins also date to 1919 and are not available for rent to the public, but rather serve as storage facilities. Five cabins were in use last summer.
The Rodens told the commissioners one of their goals for the resort is to be a “net gain for the county and not and expense.”
SOURCES: Lake City Silver World, San Miguel Forum, Silverton Standard, Delta County Independent, Telluride Daily Planet.