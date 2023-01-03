NUCLA/NORWOOD – School boards representing Nucla and Norwood voted Dec. 13 to form a cooperative for school activities. The Nucla board voted 5-0; the Norwood board voted 3-2 to approve. The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) had set a mid-January deadline for the two schools.
There’s been an ebb-and-flow to athletics for both schools, with one dropping a sport or two and then bringing it back when the population warrants. The action will provide more sustainable and consistent rosters by combining teams. The Nucla-Norwood coop will begin in the 2024-2025 season and will last through 2026. The two-year agreement with CHSAA will be reevaluated at that time for both schools for continuance.
Gordon to lead WEEDC
NATURITA – Mykayla Gordon has been named interim executive director for the West End Developement Corp. (WEEDC), following the resignation of Deana Sheriff. Sheriff had led the non-profit for five years.
Sheriff had led efforts to transition the Nucla-Norwood-Naturita communities away from coal and energy transmission that came with the closure of three major employers.
Gordon has been with the WEEDC for two years as community development manager. She’s experienced with managing retail stores and has a business degree from the Monfort College of Business at the University of Northern Colorado.
The WEEDC was organized in 2013 to establish a pro-business environment on the West End of Montrose County. Its office is located 217 W. Main in Naturita.
Solstice noted with chili
SILVERTON – The longest night of the year, Winter Solstice, was celebrated in Silverton with a chili cook-off at the Silverton Powerhouse Dec. 20. The Powerhouse was once an operating power-generating facility for the area and is home now to a collective of artists and craftspeople.
Wendy Polly, Hannah Green, and Louise Continio finished 1-2-3 with their chili recipes with the crowd sharing in the meal.
New warning system online
TELLURIDE – Public safety officials in San Miguel County have established a new mass warning-notification system using Genasys Emergency Management (GEM). The system will be called San Miguel County Alert and Warning and will provide road closures, evacuation orders, wildfire information and updates.
The new system was introduced Dec. 15 and replaces CodeRED community alerts. Users will have to re-register and both systems will be online through Jan. 9. For further information: 970-369-8628; or, info@sanmiguelsheriff.org.
Sources: Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post, Silverton Standard.
