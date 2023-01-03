Co-op OK’d for Nucla-Norwood

NUCLA/NORWOOD – School boards representing Nucla and Norwood voted Dec. 13 to form a cooperative for school activities. The Nucla board voted 5-0; the Norwood board voted 3-2 to approve. The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) had set a mid-January deadline for the two schools.



