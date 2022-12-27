PAONIA – Town trustees rejected the two finalists for the town administrator position and as a result, are back to where they began in a search for someone to manager town affairs. Two finalists, Evan Bolt and Melissa Fields-Allgeyer, were deemed inexperienced or “not a good fit” for leading Paonia forward.
Interim town administrator Leslie Klusmire said it’s not uncommon for a town to go through through several interviews and meets-and-greets to get the hiring right.
Klusmire was hired by the trustees recently to manage day to day operations for the town and has a two-month contract that pays her $85 an hour and $70 an hour travel time, plus other hospitality expenses. She lives in Monte Vista. She informed the board that she’d be willing to extend her contract another six months until a permanent successor is employed. Klusmire’s contract calls for a 24-hour work week.
‘Warehouse’ work is underway
TELLURIDE – Construction and renovations of the Transfer Warehouse has begun. The Telluride Town Council recently approved the go-ahead on the pre-construction phase. The Warehouse is a familiar Telluride landmark, at the corner of West Pacific Avenue and South Fir Street. The building is now owned and operated by Telluride Arts, a non-profit.
The building, which was built in 1906, had its roof collapse in 1979. Telluride Arts made it their mission to restore the building, beginning in 2014. Telluride Arts has raised $11 million through donations and a grant from the State Historic Trust. Eight million is left to be secured in the fundraising.
It was originally owned by the Zoline family of Telluride, founders of the ski area. When opened, the Warehouse will feature galleries, space for performance art, and a rooftop bar. Olson Kundig of Seattle are the architects for the project.
Sources: Telluride Daily Planet, Delta County Independent
