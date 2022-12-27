Administrator post still open

PAONIA – Town trustees rejected the two finalists for the town administrator position and as a result, are back to where they began in a search for someone to manager town affairs. Two finalists, Evan Bolt and Melissa Fields-Allgeyer, were deemed inexperienced or “not a good fit” for leading Paonia forward.



