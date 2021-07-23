Registration now open for Sep 2021-Apr 2022 community bible study, an international non-denominational Bible study. Studying Revelation September 2021 — January 2022 and Christian Living (1, 2, 3 John as well as Jude and Philemon) February — April 2022. In person for women and children of all ages Wednesday mornings 9-11 a.m. Virtual/Zoom for women Thursday 6-7:15 p.m. Contact 720-635-0091 for more information or to register. Or go to the first meeting Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 1840 E. Niagara St., Montrose, at 9 a.m.
