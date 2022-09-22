All of the qualities in St. Paul’s list from Philippians 4:8-9 are interconnected as they describe the ways in which the lives of the faithful are formed in the image and likeness of God. We can look at each aspect in its individuality or look at them all together as a group.
Or, if we want to look at one through the lens of another, we may discover even more exquisite beauty, like the sun glistening on a diamond’s facets, each facet glowing ever more brightly in the reflection of another.
So it is with all that is pure and all that is gracious. Unfortunately, even to this day purity has been more associated with law, something that is meant to enforce a need to behave in a particular way, rather than with grace, which is a gift that gives us strength to live in joyous communion with God. Yet, Jesus, in speaking of a heart that is pure, has far more than the law in mind.
In the beginning of Jesus’ public ministry, after He comes up from the waters of baptism, He is led by the Spirit into the wilderness for forty days and forty nights. At the end of this time He is encountered by the tempter and offered all the power and glory that this world has to give. His “no” to the tempter is as sharp as a two-edged sword, “Begone Satan!” His “no” is crystal clear, for in that “no,” He is giving us the power to say “no” as well.
Soon after, He starts to call his disciples to follow Him, and His voice, in the act calling disciples into being, has as much power as it did in sending the tempter on his way. So follow they do, as He begins his ministry of teaching, preaching, and healing, setting people free from all their afflictions.
Great crowds have now followed Him, and surrounded by His disciples he goes high up a mountain and begins to speak to the crowd, “Blessed are the poor in spirit … Blessed are those who mourn…Blessed are the meek … Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness…Blessed are the merciful … Blessed are the pure in heart …”
“Blessed are the pure in heart,” he says, “for they shall see God.” Now we have reached the true context to talk about what is pure, for purity of heart, like faith itself, is a gift — not an accomplishment. To be pure in heart is simply to believe that God is good. It is to be without guile, to be transparent in all our dealings, to have no desire to lie or to blame others.
It is to have no need for self-aggrandizement. It is to have nothing to hide from God, believing like St. Paul, that nothing “will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:39b) A pure heart is one that trusts that one day we will see God. And it is through such trust that we receive a glimpse of Him now as He is continually at work among us, seeking to embrace all His children and lead them in the way of His love for He is the way, the truth, and the life.
Trust like this comes because God is trustworthy. For, as in His Sermon on the Mount, Christ Jesus calls to Himself all who are in any kind of need. Even now, as His word reaches us, we are included in His embrace. His drawing us to His heart is an embodiment of grace. The Sermon on the Mount is not simply a moral code to strive after.
That would only happen if we were to separate the preaching from the preacher, for this preaching, like all of Jesus’ teaching and preaching is the revealing of the identity of the heart of the Messiah, the one who is blessed and anointed, and whose life is given to the world as an act of divine grace. And the way we live out such grace is through a graciousness of thought, word, and deed.
The receiving and giving of a totally unmerited and merciful gift then becomes the shape of a faithful life marked by humility and thankfulness for such godly favor. When we live among our neighbors with graciousness, no matter who our neighbors are, we discover again and again that we are in the presence of God, which is just what our Lord has promised to the pure in heart. St. Paul’s words still ring true, “What you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, do; and the God of peace will be with you.” (Philippians 4:9)
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D. is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and an associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books including, Give us Lips to SIng Thy Glory, Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim. She has two grown sons, two granddaughters, and can be seen around town walking Magnolia, her happy flat-coated retriever mix.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone