211211-religion-churchandcommunity

All of the qualities in St. Paul’s list from Philippians 4:8-9 are interconnected as they describe the ways in which the lives of the faithful are formed in the image and likeness of God. We can look at each aspect in its individuality or look at them all together as a group.

Or, if we want to look at one through the lens of another, we may discover even more exquisite beauty, like the sun glistening on a diamond’s facets, each facet glowing ever more brightly in the reflection of another.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?