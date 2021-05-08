We live today in the age of social media and the internet. Often it seems that those who comment on social media have an oversized impact on the world around us.
A well-timed viral tweet or Instagram post can cause major ripples across society and even impact the outcome of political and social events.
Is it any wonder that politicians and social movements have sought to maximize their impact in this area of social media?
A social media influencer is defined as a person who has established credibility in a specific industry, has access to a huge audience and can persuade others to act based on their recommendations.
2018—Let me introduce you today to a particularly important group of influencers–mothers!
In 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother’s Day, held on the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday to honor mothers. Every May we pause to remember those special people who brought us into the world and who became our first and ever friend.
2021—I am thankful for my mom Dorothy Cook, who at the age of 41 became a mother for the first time, and within five years became the mother of 4 rambunctious children. Though she has gone on to heaven her influence continues in my life to this day. My siblings and I would not be who we are but for my mother’s influence. Mothers are influencers.
In 2 Timothy 3:14, Paul refers to Timothy’s spiritual upbringing. He reminds young Timothy to remain faithful to the things he has been taught essentially from birth.
Timothy’s Jewish mother and grandmother taught him God’s Word. Perhaps they had memorized the Scripture and told him the stories when he went to bed, or they brought him along as they went to synagogue.
But in any case, they took God’s Word in Deuteronomy 6:6-7 seriously: “These commandments that I give you today are to be upon your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up (Deuteronomy 6:6-7).”
Mothers and grandmothers you have incredible influence on your child’s faith. More so than any pastor or Sunday school teacher ever will have because you are with them more than any other person.
They watch you. An old Spanish proverb reminds us that, “An ounce of mother is worth a pound of clergy.”
This influence was especially important for Timothy’s mother because she was married to a husband who was not a believer. Because of his mother and grandmother, Timothy grew up to be believer in Jesus Christ and a missionary who served alongside the Apostle Paul.
Mothers and grandmothers don’t underestimate the example of living out your faith.
A pastor once had a long conversation with a new person to the church about believing in Jesus Christ and becoming a member of his church. When he was done the young man said he was ready to take the step of faith, get baptized, and join the church.
The pastor was curious so he asked him, “What did I say that convinced you to believe in Christ and join the church?” The man answered, “It was nothing I ever heard you say. It was the way my mother lived.”
Susannah Wesley is referred to by some as “The mother of Methodism.” She was a powerful influence on the faith and life of her sons John and Charles. Her piety and compassion multiplied themselves many times over in these two children.
Born in 1669, the youngest of 25 children, Susannah’s father was a minister, and she was married at 19 to Samuel Wesley, also a minister and had nineteen children herself. Despite being a terribly busy mother and pastor’s wife Susannah found time to pray two hours a day. She organized her children so this could be accomplished.
As little boys, John and Charles watched their mom flip her apron over her head and pray. Is it any wonder John and Charles gave their lives to the Gospel and preached salvation across England and the world?
It is any wonder Susannah Wesley’s legacy lives on today – over 350 years after her birth?
Moms the greatest thing you can do to instill faith in your children is to take your own faith seriously. Don’t just do it for their sake, do it for your own. Don’t take your kids to church, bring them to church.
Do it for your own faith. Quite honestly our kid’s faith is caught as much as it is taught.
Children need to both see our faith lived out, as well as hear it taught. If you’re just going through the motions spiritually, your kids will eventually see it, and tragically, may do the same thing when they are older.
It’s easy to become discouraged about the state of our world today.
At times, our problems and difficulties seem too large to overcome. However, I am a firm believer that God wants to raise up a generation of young people who are more than up to the challenge because of their faith in God.
This positive, proactive faith will be instilled in them by Godly mothers and fathers who raise them to know and love God and to influence their world from a Biblical perspective.
There is no greater influencer in the world than a mother who loves and pours her life into her child.
As the saying goes “She who rocks the cradle rules the world.” Don’t forget mom’s you rock and in so doing you influence the world for Christ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.