On Grief and Love
Grief: the universal experience of our humanity.
It bears testimony to the other universal human experience we call love.
We only grieve over the loss of someone or something we loved.
Would we not pity the one who has never grieved as one who has never loved?
When grief is great and all consuming of body, mind and spirit
is it not because of what we have loved and lost
to whom we gave our whole selves,
our hearts, our hope,
our joy, our sorrow,
our fears, our dreams,
our secrets, our truth?
And have we not learned through the experience of love and loss
that if we honor the grief
and trust the grief to lead us from the valley of death
into the resurrection of new life
that inexplicably we will see at last that
love has not died
but has saved us to live again,
to love again,
to hope again,
and, yes, to once again enjoy and embrace
the exquisite beauty and shimmering wonder
of God’s gift of life?
- Rev. Gary R. Weaver
Pueblo Faith Leaders in Action
As of July 13, 2022, I will no longer be the chaplain of HopeWest Hospice & Palliative Care. After much prayer, consultation, grief, and therapy, I’ve accepted that God is calling me onward. As we know from the story of Jonah, you can only deny God for so long. I will be moving home to Seattle to pursue educational opportunities and be near family.
5 years ago, I just graduated from Brite Divinity School and was completing a hospital residency in Dallas. I was applying for jobs on a wing and a prayer because I was definitely not qualified for most positions, how do you get years of experience right of out school? I thank God every day HopeWest took a chance on me, a young, green, enthusiastic woman with a passion for people and spiritual care. The welcome I received from this community was surprising and warm, I truly felt at home here and quickly became involved. The hospitality and generosity of this town is unlike any I have seen in all my 11 moves of life. The genuine care, dedication and support given to each other, and this community inspires and encourages me.
It has been an indescribable blessing to be Chaplain with HopeWest and this community. I have gained perspective on how to live and die as I have been gifted with the wisdom and companionship of our patients, their families, and this community. I’ll forever be grateful for the inclusion, respect, trust, and appreciation I’ve experienced here. It is almost unfair that my first placement out of seminary has been so spectacular because I know everywhere after this will pale in comparison.
The opportunity to walk alongside our patients, families, and team in this sacred and crucial work of hospice and palliative care has profoundly inspired and advanced my approach to spiritual care, and life. The collaboration and expertise of the Montrose HopeWest Team is second to none and the bar has been set astonishingly high for all individuals I work with in the future. That this team and organization is in this rural community providing such exceptional care reinforces my belief that God is indeed at work in the world.
My time with HopeWest has been full of growth, learning and joy. Because of them, I’ve learned how to better facilitate difficult conversations, navigate complex situations, and honor the individual journey of patients with compassion, openness, and ethic. I will take the skills and knowledge gained here with me throughout my career, and life.
I wish HopeWest continued wellness and know the exceptional team will ensure this community continues to receive expert, compassionate, and honorable care. I will forever hold in my heart HopeWest, the Western Slope of Colorado and this time in my ministry.
I feel honored beyond words to have been able to spend this season of my life in this incredible community, thank you for being a blessing and may God continue to bless you in return.
Peace Be With You Always,
Chaplain Annie Grogan
Annie Grogan is chaplain of HopeWest Hospice & Palliative Care.