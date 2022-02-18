“Therefore openly before the churches, show them the proof of your love and of our reason for boasting about you” (2 Cor. 8:24 NASB).
Through our collective COVID experience, we as a society have become more aware of families’ needs for support networks. The cancelation of many support programs and social distancing has left people feeling alone and without help. That feeling of no one being around to help you has led many to despair and depression.
I want to encourage people with my wife’s and my experience. In January of this year, we both caught a flu bug of some kind, and my toddler son also got sick. It wasn’t COVID, our multiple tests all came back negative. Still, it was a stressful experience with both parents and a toddler sick simultaneously. However, we have a fantastic support network in our church family.
When we moved here in 2018, it was nothing new for us. We’ve lived in a different state than our families for most of our married lives. Moreover, what brought us to Montrose was the opportunity to pastor at a church. And a church is a type of support network.
So with both of us sick, we had multiple church friends checking on us every day. They would call us or text and see if we needed anything for the day. Them calling and checking was great because we ran out of honey, for example.
All three of us with sore throats and coughs we needed honey. Honey is a good thing because there are not many other options for a toddler. But of course, we didn’t want to go out in public if possible. Montrose was already dealing with an upswing in COVID cases, and we didn’t need to be out spreading our flu bug too. One of our church members blessed us by running to the store and getting us honey and other things like oranges and a sticker book for our son.
We count ourselves blessed because of our church support network for times such as these. Also, this kind of love is what should be in a church. The quotation from Paul that I started with is from 2 Corinthians 8:24. The context of 2 Corinthians 8 regards financial support, which had been collected from churches to support Christians in the churches in Judea.
It seems the Corinthian Christians had pledged some financial support also. However, perhaps due to some of the problems in the Corinthian church, their collection had been stalled. Paul told the Corinthians that trustworthy people like Titus and an unnamed brother [maybe Luke or Trophimus] were coming to get that pledged support and take it to Judea. I believe that Paul is giving a principle in 2 Corinthians 8:24.
It would be harmful to hold out coerced benevolence as a test or proof of faith/love. Paul wants Christians within a church to act with a communal care towards each other. In the case of the Corinthian Christians, their unwillingness to show generosity would have immediate repercussions for the whole church.
Therefore, Paul calls on them to use this as an opportunity to show their love for others. Our individual actions of love and care towards each other will also have repercussions. However, I believe this to be a response and not coerced. God’s grace has been effective in others and their actions show what He has done in their lives. That encourages us to repeat this process of communal care towards one another.
Ozzy Osborne is pastor of Christ’s Church of the Valley.