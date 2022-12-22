all i want for christmas

All I want for Christmas this year is peace. Peace in creation. Peace in the world. Peace in our cities, counties, states, and nation. Peace in our neighborhoods. Peace in our homes. Peace in our hearts.

Maybe this is naïve… even “Pollyanna.” But really, aren’t we all crying out for peace? Just in different ways. There are so many searching – longing – for peace “in all the wrong places.” But I guess that’s what fear does to us. Our primitive reptilian brains kick in and all we want to do is flee or fight. It seems more and more people are choosing the latter.



