All I want for Christmas this year is peace. Peace in creation. Peace in the world. Peace in our cities, counties, states, and nation. Peace in our neighborhoods. Peace in our homes. Peace in our hearts.
Maybe this is naïve… even “Pollyanna.” But really, aren’t we all crying out for peace? Just in different ways. There are so many searching – longing – for peace “in all the wrong places.” But I guess that’s what fear does to us. Our primitive reptilian brains kick in and all we want to do is flee or fight. It seems more and more people are choosing the latter.
I really want peace. I want wars to end. I want all acts of terror to cease. I want no more senseless violence. I want divisions based on race, religion, economics, politics, whatever, to be no more. I want peace. Here, there, everywhere. But to have peace, we must act with righteousness, with justice.
The prophets, from Moses to John the Baptizer, knew that without justice, there is no peace; only in righteousness will people achieve peace. In Luke 1:68-79, that peace is inevitably tied up in righteousness. The covenant that God’s made is that God protects, and we serve God in holiness and righteousness. Then, in verses 78 and 79, we see God breaking into the world to guide us to peace:
“Through the heartfelt mercies of our God,
God’s Sunrise will break in upon us,
Shining on those in the darkness,
those sitting in the shadow of death,
Then showing us the way, one foot at a time,
down the path of peace.” (The Message)
Zechariah sings of forgiveness, light, holiness, and righteousness. The Hebrew word translated “righteousness” (tsaddiq) translates better as “justice,” which makes a lot of sense if we’re talking about the damage done to one another and to the earth by our sin and selfishness. The word “sin” isn’t one we’re comfortable hearing, but it refers to anything that separates us from God, others, and ourselves.
When Zechariah sings of God’s forgiveness, he isn’t describing a legalistic transaction, a reward we earn by our actions, but a movement of God’s heart toward us, even in our weakness and humanity. He sees in his son, John, the beauty of hope and the promise of God’s tender mercy, and, most of all, the promise of peace. Zechariah’s song inspires images of a time of wholeness, well-being, security, and contentment for all people, which is what it means to walk “the path of peace.”
True peace is more than “the absence of violence.” This means that we need to do some hard work this Christmas, and every season of the year, to examine our lives, both individually and collectively, and repent – “turn away from” – the brokenness and damage that we’ve caused.
It seems like an impossible dream for us this Christmas: that enemies might become friends, that emptiness might become fruitfulness, that the earth might be healed, and the world might know peace. And yet, every light that breaks through, every blessing that restores our hearts and gives us hope, every newborn baby that reminds us of God’s grace, is a Christmas kind of experience, a sign of God’s inbreaking in this world and our lives.
When we consider Zechariah's song, we too feel a longing for such light, especially in a world so divided today. Many of us, especially during the holidays, struggle to make peace in our own families before tackling the challenges that face us in the larger community. The world around us worries about violence and war in so many places around our now-tiny-and-well-connected globe, and we argue in demoralizing ways about how to protect ourselves while we respond to the needs and suffering caused by those threats and violence. Our defensiveness and fear don’t speak well of us as human beings, much less people of faith.
And yet, individually, so many of us live with illness, poverty, and addiction – as well as threats and violence in our neighborhoods and even our own homes. We may have relationships that are painfully difficult for us. We may struggle with depression, anxiety, and worries over financial problems. Our children need our guidance and our parents need our care; forces much more powerful than we are (and yet in which we participate) pollute the earth that our grandchildren will need. The world seems like such a mess so much of the time.
Yet, we gather... in homes, in churches, in communities, together in a time of uncertainty. And like Zechariah, we know that God hasn’t forgotten us. Together at Christmas, we listen for the story again as we wait in the darkness. And we gather our strength and renew our courage, so we can go back out into the world and be light and love for those who, like us, are seeking “the path of peace.”
So, this Christmas – and all year long – may we light the candle of peace and act with justice.
The Rev. Wendy Kidd is pastor of Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone