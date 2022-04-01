We live in an age of much conflict and little conflict resolution. The Ukraine war is this situation writ large. How can Putin deescalate without undermining his power? How can Zelensky find common ground with those who attempt to overthrow him and dismember his country?
How can the needless slaughter and destruction be brought to an end? Who will help the nation rebuild? It looks like a conflict with no resolution other than a fight to the last drop of Ukrainian blood or the decimation of Russia’s invading force.
On a smaller scale, each of us faces our own mini-Ukraines in our country, our communities, our schools, our families, our marriages. People are becoming more and more polarized. Many view conflicts as unresolvable. Hence, many see the attempt to overcome differences as wasted effort.
A friend said to me this week, “I am not going to even try to talk with advocates of critical race theory. They do not want to reconcile our differences.” And yet, as Christians, accepting non-stop warfare is not a viable option. The Apostle Paul exhorts us “as much as it is possible, live at peace with all men.” (Romans 12:18) Conflict resolution may not always be possible, but believers must make the attempt.
One of the most “hopeless” divisions of my lifetime was the battle for black majority rule in South Africa. Dutch settlers (Afrikaners) established a port community at Cape Town in 1652. In the 18th century the Dutch were joined by waves of British settlers. The Afrikaners were eventually forced north into the interior. With superior wealth and technology, the European settlers displaced indigenous rulers and began to develop the country along western models.
Discovery of gold and diamonds in the latter part of the 19th century led to the creation of great wealth in the hands of the Afrikaner and English residents. By the mid 20th century, the white population (10% of the whole) controlled virtually all the levers of power — government, business, professions, military, police. In 1948, they imposed a harsh system of racial privilege known as apartheid. Forty years later, the ability to impose apartheid on an unwilling supermajority was collapsing.
How could this be resolved? Whites had inhabited the region for over 300 years. They had created the mining industries and farms which had made South Africa the most prosperous nation in sub-Saharan Africa. Yet, black labor had enabled that development. Their ancestral claims to the land were deeper than any Anglo-Dutch ones. Eighty percent of the population deserved to direct their nation.
Starting in 1961, a Cambridge-educated Anglican pastor, Michael Cassidy, led a movement for racial reconciliation in the Church and the nation. In 1979, Cassidy organized the first biracial conference of the Dutch Reformed Church, one of the key institutions in Afrikaner power. With his influence, the Reformed Church denounced apartheid as sin in 1986.
Cassidy led weekend spiritual retreats for South African political leaders. Cassidy developed a close relationship with F. W. DeKlerk, the South African Prime Minister, which led DeKlerk to release Nelson Mandela, the leader of the African National Congress, from twenty-seven years in prison. An election was set for April 27, 1994, in which apartheid would be ended. Two weeks before the elections, political negotiations between the two principal black parties collapsed. Lead negotiator, Henry Kissinger, a former American Secretary of State, declared on that day that a million people would die in the impending South African civil war.
Cassidy brought in a Kenyan diplomat and devout Christian, Washington Okumu, to rescue the negotiations. Cassidy rented a soccer stadium in Durban and organized a 25,000-person prayer rally for peace on April 17. Okumu, Mandela, and Zulu Chief Buthelezi attended the prayer meeting and agreed on a political compromise at the stadium. The election was held on the 27th and not one person was killed by violence.
Thirty-four years of prayer and active bridge-building by Michael Cassidy spared South Africa the blood-letting which accompanied transitions from European governments to indigenous ones all over Africa. Where diplomacy failed, the shared Christian faith of DeKlerk, Mandela, Buthelezi, Okumu, and Cassidy allowed all parties to put the well-being of a nation above their personal ambitions.
In 2 Corinthians 5, the Apostle Paul describes what we saw incarnated in South African leaders in those crucial days in 1994, “through Christ, God reconciled us to Himself and gave us the ministry of reconciliation… Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, God making His appeal through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.” (vv. 18,20-21) Even the most intractable conflicts in our world can be resolved if we are reconciled to God through Christ and live out that reconciliation with our neighbor. Will you commit with me to be an agent of God’s reconciliation in our troubled world?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.