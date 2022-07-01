The last few weeks have been rather hectic, and I’ve struggled to keep up with everything. If it weren’t for The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, I probably would not have gotten where I am today.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage can think of a dozen things at the same time. I can only think of one thing at a time. This gets me into trouble because sometimes, what I’m thinking about isn’t what I should be doing at that time.
I think what it’s called is multitasking. This is something that I cannot do even though I have tried for a long time. I can only keep one task and focus at a time. Usually, it’s the wrong task I’m thinking of at that particular time.
Women are famous for multitasking. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage is certainly the Queen of multitasking. No matter how much she has in her hand, she always has room for one more task.
Since my heart attack last year, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage convinced me to drawback on my Apple Fritters. There was a time in my life when I had an Apple fritter a day and sometimes more than that.
Looking over my list of unfulfilled tasks, I could only think about an Apple Fritter at the time. Nothing would really calm down my nerves but one of those Apple Fritters.
I looked at my list of tasks for the week and put at the bottom of it the letters “A F”. I knew what it meant, and I was hoping the other person in our residence did not know what it meant.
I laid my list on the table, not thinking too much about it, and then my wife picked it up. She looked at it, then looked at me and asked what “A F” meant?
At first, I didn’t know what she was talking about, and then it dawned on me that I had put those letters on my task list. I did not know how to respond to her, but in a few moments, I said, “That simply means Article Finishing.” Then I smiled one of my gregarious smiles.
She looked at me and wasn’t smiling but giving me one of her “stares.” I suspected I was in trouble.
“Are you sure,” she asked, “that it does not mean Apple Fritter?”
It was such a frustrating week; it was hard for me to bounce back with a credible answer.
“You do know,” she said very seriously, “that you are not to have Apple Fritters because of your health?”
Trying to come up with an answer, I simply said, “I was just thinking that maybe if I thought a little bit about an Apple Fritter, it would make me feel a little bit better about my week.”
Looking at me, she said, “I think that finishing your tasks during the week, is what will make you feel better.”
Later I was reminded of what the Bible says. “His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord” (Matthew 25:21).
I don’t have to do everything, just a few things that I can handle for the glory of God.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone: 352-216-3025, email: jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website: jamessnyderministries.com