RELIGION: Another place at the table is God’s heart

God never intended for children to be without a family. This is why Scripture says He assumes the role of father to the fatherless and He sets the lonely in families. This is also the basis of His mandate for the church to care for vulnerable children and families.
If you listen to the stories of families whose personal faith in Christ has led them to foster and adopt children, you’ll hear how adoption is at the center of God’s heart.
Sandra and Butch Longmore have shared their Montrose home with 150 foster children over the past 23 years. They usually have eight to 10 at a time, some for days, others for months or longer.
They’ve permanently adopted seven of those children, in addition to their four biological ones. In a personal book about the journey, Sandra relates the joy and frustrations of caring for these young people who are often lost in the system maze. “I feel this is what God called me to do, plus I sincerely desire to do all I can to ease their heartaches and give them hope for the future,” she said.
Montrose’s Carrie and Jason Casebolt have been foster parents to some 35 children over the past 11 years.
They’ve cared for babies to teens and have permanently adopted six of those children (in addition to their four biological children). She will tell you it’s hard but holy work that’s rooted in compassion and pure love.
Both families admit that support and encouragement from others who understand the challenges can make a world of difference. Unfortunately, it’s often scarce.
Dr. Jenn Ranter Hook, founder of Replanted Ministries, says, “When I worked as a therapist for kids in foster care, regularly meeting with struggling families, one of my big questions was, ‘where was the church in all of this?’ Many of my families were committed Christians who attended church regularly.
“But almost none of them received any meaningful help and support from their congregations. They in fact felt isolated and unaccepted. We love the church and it’s full of well-meaning folks, but most local churches lack the know-how to develop wraparound ministry to meet the unique needs of adoptive and foster families.” That’s why Replanted Ministries was birthed and continues to grow nationwide.
“The Church is uniquely equipped with a variety of giftings, callings and passions to eventually eliminate the foster care crisis in our country,” says Jason Johnson, author of “Reframing Foster Care.”
In light of the gospel, says Johnson, Christ’s church has both the duty and privilege to speak on behalf of and stand for these children and families. Our churches have the ability to make a significant difference in the lives of these children and families. The questions are not “can” we or “should” we, but “how” can we do it. God is at work!
There is more help now than ever to assist churches with this mission. A growing number of faith-based groups are dedicated to helping churches organize and provide wrap-around ministry for adoptive and foster families.
In addition to Replanted Ministry, another success story is the Christian Alliance for Orphan Care (CAFO). It envisions orphan care rooted in the local church. To date, they’ve united more than 200 respected organizations and more than 720 churches nationwide to step up decisively.
CAFO prompts U.S. churches to form regional alliances to do this. For example, the Southern
Colorado CAFO is currently building a network of individuals, churches and agencies that are passionate about growing church-based foster and adoption care. So far, the closest CAFO equipped churches are in Grand Junction and Pagosa Springs.
Jason Johnson, who directs CAFO’s church initiative, notes that in James 1:27, we are told that of all the measures by which our faith can be demonstrated caring for the vulnerable in their distress ranks among the highest and purest. “It may be the most undefiled demonstration of the gospel that the world will ever see,” he said. Why else would we step into the hard and lean into the broken? Why would we risk the difficult? “Because that’s what Jesus has done for us,” he says. “It changes our lives forever. This is a beautiful picture of the gospel.”
That’s what the Longmores and Casebolts and other Christian foster/adoptive families are doing.
Like Jesus did for us, they stand in the gap for the marginalized and vulnerable. They advocate for them and assume responsibility for them in their brokenness. Oh, that the whole church would do this with greater intention and urgency!
I recently met the Galvans, another local family passionate about foster/adoptive parenting.
“Nearly 15 years ago,” says Katie Galvan, “my husband, Jessie, and I realized that, for us, the best way to care for others in our community was by becoming foster parents. We were then living in Colorado Springs and became foster parents with Hope & Home,” a 23-year-old community-based foster care agency on a mission to reinvent foster care across Colorado.
“We were following a calling and it has been truly life-changing,” said Katie. The Galvans now have five children, ages 4 to 20. And, Katie has become the Montrose site manager for Hope & Home on the Western Slope, and the newest agency in the Montrose fostering circle. (online see hopeandhome.org/Montrose).
My husband, Frank, and I have been adoptive parents for a long time. It gladdens my heart — and surely the heart of Father God — to see ministries devoted to helping local churches embrace these children and parents in new ways. May God be honored.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a 14-year-old grandson.
