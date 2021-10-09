What is the difference between spirituality and religion? Are they the same? I am asked these questions often.
According to Webster’s New World Dictionary, “spirituality” is “of the spirit or the soul.”
“Religion” is defined as “belief in and worship of God; a specific belief, worship, etc., often involving a code of ethics.”
This leads to the question, “What is the soul?” The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines “soul” as “the immaterial essence, animating principle, or activating cause of an individual’s life.”
The soul is not of the physical world and therefore, spirituality is not physical, but beyond the material world. Science cannot find the soul, but we know that it is there. We all have a soul, no exceptions.
My understanding is that spirituality is the inherent (natural and inseparable) quality given to us from the Divine Spirit that calls us on a soul level to bring the spiritual into our daily lives.
We are created to be both physical and spiritual beings, inseparable, experiencing both worlds to become whole human beings.
Teilhard de Chardin said, “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.”
Spirituality calls us to be moved by beauty, astonished by the miracles of nature, and awed by our experiences outside the physical world. Spirituality calls us to want to be kind, compassionate, serving, honoring and respectful of all that is beyond our five senses, and is as real to us as our very breath.
Spirituality is experience of the animating principle of Spirit/God that makes us alive. Spirituality expresses the qualities of the soul.
The spirituality in us helps us see beauty, feel the loving warmth in another person’s touch, hear the inspiration in music, and smell the delightful odors that take us to a higher place. Our spirituality helps us see God in every thing and every person. This may not be at a conscious level, but we all experience the spiritual every day.
We are all spiritual, but we are not all religious.
Religions are important pathways or guides that help us learn how to connect with and to express our soul qualities. The founders of the different religions discovered how to make a personal connection with the Divine and how to bring the Divine into his or her daily living.
They wanted to share with others how they accomplished this miracle. They wanted to give hope to others and help them also experience the incredible opening to the Divine Spirit and how that experience changes lives. Religions developed out of these profound spiritual experiences.
Religions are more structured and offer specific guidance on how to connect with God, the Creative Spirit, and how to keep that connection open.
This often requires a change of one’s lifestyle and the embracing of a spiritual way of living through prayer and meditation, compassion and service.
Different religions speak to the hearts and minds of different people. My religious path may not speak to you, and yours may not speak to me. I like what the Dalai Lama says, “My religion is kindness.”
We all have the right to choose our own path. It may be a religious path or a personal path of seeking.
More people are now reporting that they are spiritual, but not religious. They prefer to study and explore on their own rather than follow a particular religious discipline.
Church attendance is down from what it used to be fifty years ago and even more so with the worldwide pandemic. Online churches offer a way for people to experience spirituality from their own homes.
YouTube offers inspirational music and messages from all over the world. It is easier to explore different religious paths this way for many seekers in these times.
However, there is one important spiritual element that cannot be experienced online or by oneself. The inspirational feeling of fellowship with people of like-minds and beliefs when they come together in person.
There is a dynamic spiritual energy that is generated between people who sing and pray together. We are social beings and there is a reason for that – “we need each other to fly.” We need each other to raise our spirits and our souls to greater heights.
I invite you to connect with your own spirituality and to connect with others in a spiritual setting. It may be a church or a fellowship or a spiritual community or even just a group of like-minded friends who get together and talk about spiritual subjects.
Regular uplifting meetings with others help to nurture the soul. It doesn’t matter what path you choose but that you consciously nurture your soul.
We are all spiritual beings seeking connection with the Divine Spirit. Good spiritual health and connection is critical to our well-being and the well-being of the world.
The Rev. Arlyn Macdonald is the senior minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center, dean of the Spiritual Development Center and author of three books on spiritual development.
