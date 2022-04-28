When I was a small child, my mother had a creative way to soothe me when I was distraught. She’d cradle my face in her hands, shhh me, and say tenderly, “I’m a peace-carrier and I brought you a gift from God. It’s a very special peace, and I’m imparting it to you.” She would then breathe gently over my cradled face, and tell me that someday I would be a peace-bearer, too.
I think of this when I hear the Christian benediction “Go in Peace.” It’s so familiar to most church-goers that we don’t even hear it anymore, much less consider its challenge.
Peace is a word in danger of becoming a cliché these days. Everybody has a different definition. Books, podcasts and seminars proliferate on peace-making, peace-building, peace-keeping, peace this-and-that. Surely we’re all hungry for less strife and dissension. Our writing team continues exploring topics related to this yearning for peace.
The divinely-given peace of God, the personal peace available to every Christ-follower from the Holy Spirit is very basic to Christian faith. It’s the foundational biblical peace my mother talked about in her calming practice with me years ago.
A basic teaching of Christianity is that Jesus Christ, through the Holy Spirit, bestows a mantle on each believer to be permanent peace-bearers. It’s something like a war-time stretcher bearer. The Scriptures stand forth like a kind friend, pointing us to the Prince of Peace Himself. But do we pay attention? Do we think it too simplistic, or only magical thinking?
“We are not at peace with others because we are not at peace with ourselves,” said spiritual writer Thomas Merton, “and we are not at peace with ourselves because we are not at peace with God.” We can’t be much of a peace-carrier if we don’t have it to carry.
True spiritual peace is God’s peace. Before Jesus left earth, he promised the Holy Spirit would come in His place, as a our trustworthy advocate and guide. “I am leaving you with a gift—peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid” (John 14:27).
The Bible says we must “pursue the things that make for peace” (Rom. 14:19). It says that my peace begins when I seek restoration with God through justification by faith (Rom. 5:1).
God is the author of peace. Jesus is the supreme peacemaker. Jesus came to establish peace; His message explained peace; his death purchased peace; His resurrected presence enables peace.
We cannot give or share what is not real to us. We must start with ourselves.
I like the way teacher/author Joe Paprocki explains the familiar “Go in peace” admonition: “The words ‘go in peace’ are not just nice words to agree with in theory. To literally ‘go in peace’ is an incredible challenge. When we call ourselves Christians, we are to be different, holy, ‘set apart.’ Thus ‘go in peace’ means more than to leave with a good feeling. It means that we go with the intention of making peace happen in our personal lives first and then in what happens around us.”
We are not just good folks who feel compelled to be nice to others, Paprocki continues. “The peacemaking we do is in the name of a triune God who lived among us, redeems us, and whom we experience in our being.” This is the God whose peace goes with us and in whose name we’re sent to be peace-bearers and peace-makers.
This shalom – the Hebrew word translated as peace — comes from steadfastly setting our minds on God, loving and living His ways. It’s the peace that enabled the Apostle Paul to write letters of hope and joy from prison. It’s the peace that sustains with a last light those pinned down in war zones.
Blogger Rick Thomas explains spiritual peace this way: “Jesus is our great example. He exported peace. He had the peace of God that came out of Him, and it affected others. If you don’t have it, you can’t export it. All Christians are in the import/export business. The peace of God is imported to you, and then exported to others as your life affects them.”
The apostle Paul tells us, that, rather than being anxious, if we will entrust ourselves to the Lord, if we will pray, if we will offer thanksgiving to God making our requests known to Him, then “the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your minds and your hearts in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:7) What an amazing promise!
I think “guard” means that the peace of God (which defies worldly understanding) will fortify our minds and hearts even while the world around us spins out of control.
“Someday, you’ll be a peace-carrier, too,” my mother told me years ago. Lord, I pray, let it be so for all of us. Fill us full so that we leak your peace. Amen.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a fourteen-year-old grandson.