Did you feel it? That moment at 7:04 pm last Thursday that was (per Google) the autumnal equinox in our valley? Did you notice a hush? A moment of poise, of balance, of day and night in (near) equilibrium?
Some of you did, I trust. Perhaps many, like me, did not. It was there all the same, and I have been thinking on that, on how a still point nestled inside a week of change when aspens began turning in earnest in the high country, when cattail leaf blades began yellowing by the heronry. I have been thinking on how this week moved from sun on hot tomatoes to clouds piling against the Sneffels Range to rain pelting the dobies, each drop tinged in chill that wasn’t there the week before.
This is my first autumn in Colorado in many years. It’s good to be home. It is especially fine to have gone away, learned something of the craft of hospice spiritual caregiving, and returned able to be of use at the heart of communities I cherish. It’s from this perspective, grateful for the invitation, that I offer a few thoughts for today’s column.
What do you learn in your work? people ask me. Tenderness, I tell them. Bravery. The sweetness at the heart of every person. I could also say I learn about equinoctial awareness: the fruits of stilling, of harvesting, of balancing. Over and over again, I witness clients and families sit courageously, quietly in the midst of heart-rending change. They look behind, gather in their lives’ meaning. They look ahead, prepare as best they can. They note unresolvable paradox. All turn in some way toward tenderness.
A story: some years ago I visited a hospice client who was estranged from two of his children. On first meeting, he volunteered that he didn’t need to address those relationships. He said the same in later visits, until finally I asked if he might, in fact, want to reach out. There was a long, hushed pause. A devout Catholic, he said, I’d have to be slain by the Holy Spirit first.
Fair enough, I said. He asked if we could end with an old prayer he liked, addressed to said Spirit. When I arrived the following week, his eyes were dancing. I was slain, he said by way of greeting. Were you? I asked. Saturday morning, sitting here in my recliner, my hand just started moving toward the phone. I watched it. I called my son. He’s been over twice. A hushed pause. A still point. A harvest of tenderness between people.
A second story: a man I visited in hospital early in my training (he and others I mention have given permission for sharing) was palpably in need of a new audience and unleashed his story like a firehose at full pressure — gush after gush of tragic loss and corrosive anger with no opening for a baby chaplain to even think about practicing reflective listening.
Finally, he took a breath. He said, calmly, I wanted to be a wildlife photographer — in the woods at dawn, waiting for a doe to show through the brush. He paused. No, he said, I wish I had a million bucks. I’d build a town of tiny houses for people who don’t have much. They’d be safe. The in-taken breath. The revelation of generosity toward self and others.
A third story: this one about those days in hospice journeys that feel less about turning points than about bearing with painful balance. These are days when someone may surface the shadow side of a relationship she has described only as positive, or vice versa, and hold the wholeness of another or herself with honesty.
These may be days when someone reveals he wants more time with a beloved and is also ready to die, and a beloved reveals back that she also wants more time but can’t bear to think he is suffering in staying. These are points of equilibrium, paradoxes even, that we learn the soul is built to bear and that, if they are named even if unresolved, even if they bring us to our knees, can yield greater peace.
What I have not learned is why we wait so long to orient ourselves toward tenderness and trust in our capacity to hold complexity with understanding and forgiveness. I do hear an invitation in the not-knowing. Perhaps we could consider starting now, welcoming each day, in the words of TS Eliot, as a “stillpoint of the turning world” and holding the inner and the outer, ourselves and others in quiet balance, whispering what so many people whisper at the end:
we should be careful
Of each other, we should be kind
While there is still time.
— Philip Larkin, 1979
Bronwyn Becker is a clinically trained spiritual caregiver with Touch of Care Hospice, serving Delta, Montrose, Ouray, and Olathe Counties. She attends the Montrose Friends Meeting, grew up locally, and gives thanks for the welcome she has received.
