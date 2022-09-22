pastor's perspective religion

Did you feel it? That moment at 7:04 pm last Thursday that was (per Google) the autumnal equinox in our valley? Did you notice a hush? A moment of poise, of balance, of day and night in (near) equilibrium?

Some of you did, I trust. Perhaps many, like me, did not. It was there all the same, and I have been thinking on that, on how a still point nestled inside a week of change when aspens began turning in earnest in the high country, when cattail leaf blades began yellowing by the heronry. I have been thinking on how this week moved from sun on hot tomatoes to clouds piling against the Sneffels Range to rain pelting the dobies, each drop tinged in chill that wasn’t there the week before.



