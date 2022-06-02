In this school graduation season, I was asked as “a life-practiced (older) adult” to give one sentence of life advice to young graduates. It was a group collection based on “personal and practical experience” and intended to help anyone navigate daily life a bit more smoothly.
My simple advice: Don’t nourish grudges.
It sounds too simple to matter. Conflict is a normal part of living. It ebbs and flows, but it does not end. Managing it requires lifelong learning, a variety of tools and lots of practice.
Grudges are normal, human tendencies. After all, we’ve all been “done wrong” — or “done someone else wrong.” It’s easy to take up an offense — from slight to serious. We’re ignored by a group. Somebody takes credit for what rightfully belongs to us. We’re treated unfairly or even cruelly. We’re the target of rude or thoughtless comments. Life may deal us small slights from friends or strangers and heartbreaking betrayals by people we love.
We’ve been writing in this series about conflict of all kinds. Today, I’m focusing on tending our personal spaces the best we can in order to live daily with God’s intended peace and spiritual welfare.
I love the children’s book entitled “Don’t Hug a Grudge” by Donna Perugini and Nancy Titolo (1987 in both Spanish and English). In words and drawings, it winsomely personifies a grudge as a beguiling creature who wants “to belong to you.” Grudge “wants to be picked up, nursed and held,” it reads. “When a grudge is small, you can pick it up and put it down. But if you keep it and feed it, it grows larger and stronger.”
As the story goes, “Grudge grows up to be resentful. Resentment wants to get even. Resentment grows into bitterness which squeezes your mind. It makes you hurt others with angry words and hateful actions.” (The book ends with some godly advice on dealing with Grudge).
Tiny grudge seeds can germinate and bloom perennially. They build a nest of ill will in our mind and spirit. They keep us stuck in an unpleasant event or interaction that distresses us every time it comes to mind. Grudges trap us in loops of resentment, anger, and bitterness. They crowd out positive, healthier feelings. They can skew our relationships with others and with God. Nursing them is not harmless.
Still, reality reigns in life. We all have reasons to develop grudges. People wrong us. Situations hurt us. Even God does not always do what we think He should do, so we get angry. It’s a human tendency as old as the ages.
So as Christians, what do we do when we are mistreated, misjudged or maligned? Or, if it were a country song title, says teacher/author Charles Swindoll, we’d call it “How to Do Right When You’ve Been Done Wrong.” He refers to Psalm 26 for one good answer.
In this ancient song, psalmist David has been the victim of some undeserved wrong. It is followed by his determination to trust in the Lord “without wavering.”
David determined, writes Swindoll, that he wouldn’t allow the sting of unjust treatment to undermine his relationship with God. Although King David wasn’t perfect, “he determined he would not give space to the grudge grind and that he would still walk in integrity.”
Then, from the rest of Psalm 26, Swindoll summarizes some resolutions that the wronged David chose “which kept him (and could keep us) from slipping into bitterness and resentment.
-- “I will be open before the Lord.” David first invites God to examine and test his own heart motives, intentions and character. Before David takes up any offense, he invites a full disclosure of his inner person.
-- “I will remember God’s love and continue to obey His Word.” David resolved to view anything that comes before him “through the filter of God’s loving kindness,” writes Swindoll. “Then, lest David drifts or gives in to the temptation for revenge, he resolves anew to walk in and obey God’s truth.”
-- “I will refuse the temptation to get even.” The maligned David committed to letting God be the judge of others’ sins. Meanwhile, he would focus instead on gratitude and worship.
-- “I will patiently stand and wait for relief.” David wasn’t going to panic and get involved in ulcer-producing activities of self-vindication, writes Swindoll. Instead, he determines “he will walk in integrity and call upon God to act on his behalf.”
Godly habits of grudge resistance can be life-giving and life-saving. It is a means of emotional and spiritual wellbeing. Dear graduate, hear me. I wish I’d paid more attention to this simple principle years ago. It would have saved me precious time and energy misspent on useless grudges, big and small. Don’t be like me. Be wiser, sooner.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a fourteen-year-old grandson.