In Luke 5 we read a story of a paralyzed man whose friends lowered him through a roof to the feet of Jesus.
This man’s friends were so concerned with his well being that they were willing to go to extreme lengths to bring him to Jesus. In response to their faith, Jesus healed the man. I pray that all of us would have friends like this who are willing to carry us to Jesus in our time of need.
The prophet Ezekiel lived in a time not unlike our own. People had become callous to the needs of other people around them and focused only on their own lives totally disregarding God’s ways and purposes.
Ezekiel reports the news of the day when he writes about his country: “Her officials within her are like wolves tearing their prey; they shed blood and kill people to make unjust gain. Her prophets whitewash these deeds for them by false visions and lying divinations.
They say, ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says’—when the Lord has not spoken. The people of the land practice extortion and commit robbery; they oppress the poor and needy and mistreat the foreigner, denying them justice.” Ezekiel 22:27-29
God was concerned about what was going on and was looking for people who cared enough to bring the people and their needs before Him as the friends of the paralyzed man had done for him in Jesus’ day. Ezekiel shares God’s invitation in Ezekiel 22:30. “I looked for someone among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found no one.” God was looking for someone to intercede for his people, but no one stepped up to the plate.
We need intercessors today! We derive our English word “intercession” from the Latin for “to come between,” which means both “to obstruct” and “to interpose on behalf of” someone else. Jesus shows this for us as he stands between us and God the Father.
We pray “in Jesus’ name” because his sacrifice makes us righteous and thus, we can approach the throne of God. Paul writes: “Who then is the one who condemns? No one.
Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us.” Romans 8:34
What does it look like to intercede for other people and their needs? Paul gives us an example in the person of Epaphras. “Epaphras, who is one of you and a servant of Christ Jesus, sends greetings. He is always wrestling in prayer for you, that you may stand firm in all the will of God, mature and fully assured. I vouch for him that he is working hard for you and for those at Laodicea and Hierapolis.” Colossians 4:12-13.
Epaphras worked hard at bearing the needs of his friends before God to the extent that he was “always wrestling in prayer” for them. Whose needs are you carrying to God in prayer on a regular basis? Here is a partial list of those for whom each of us are invited to offer intercessory prayers.
Those in authority (1 Timothy 2:2)
Ministers (Philippians 1:19)
Jerusalem (Psalm 122:6)
Friends (Job 42:8)
The sick (James 5:14)
Our enemies (Jeremiah 29:7)
Those who persecute us (Matthew 5:44)
Those who forsake us (2 Timothy 4:16)
Everyone (1 Timothy 2:1)
In Mark 6 we read how Jesus responded to a large crowd that had gathered to hear him teach.
Mark writes that Jesus “had compassion on them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd.” Mark 6:34 Jesus’ compassion motivated him to care for the people in front of him.
For whom are you wrestling in prayer? Who are you working hard for, with intentionality and purpose, like the man’s friends in Luke 5? Our world is in desperate need of people who will carry the needs of its hurting and lost people to God who loves them.
Will you “stand in the gap” for our broken world and its people? Will God be forced to respond, “I looked for someone to stand in the gap, but I found none?”
God wants to redeem the world we live in, and He is looking for people through whom he can work. Why not be one of them?
Buddy Cook is a pastor for First Church of the Nazarene.
