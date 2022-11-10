Tatiana and Chico moved toward the sound of guns – literally.
“Moving toward the sound of guns”: our theme for this season. Christians who choose not to avoid the hardships of the world but who move toward them in order to face the troubles, the places of pain, with the love of Christ head on. Last time I wrote I talked about Basil of Caesarea founding the first hospital in the fourth century. Today I will talk about my friends Chico and Tatiana Fajardo-Heflin from Ford Heights, Illinois.
Chico writes in their 2022 newsletter about AJ, a friend of theirs. “another vehicle began following [the car AJ was in]. It pulled up next to theirs. . . It opened fire. . . .The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot . . Police found the abandoned vehicle later, doors open, AJ slumped over in the backseat. Dead.”
Tatiana and Chico moved to Ford Heights in 2009, with a desire to be a presence of Christ among those who struggle. Chico writes, “Dreaming of ways to make hospitality central to our life together, we prepared to move to a struggling community. But it only took one walk down our block to make it clear that, in our impoverished, all-black town, our neighbors were not the strangers—we were.” And so began their journey into the sound of guns, learning to help by waiting to be welcomed.
Ford Heights is a small, crumbling town about fifteen miles south of Chicago. Technically a suburb, its streets are blighted by abandoned and burned out houses. Bordered by a tire incinerator, a junkyard, cornfields, and a Ford factory, the residents limp on in poverty and isolation. The early days [or years] in Ford Heights were not easy for them. They tell stories about how their neighbors ignored them, or yelled at them: “Y’all in the wrong neighborhood!” Folks thought Chico and Tatiana were either missionaries there to “help” them or undercover cops.
Chico writes in a 2015 Plough magazine article, “While we respect activists and community organizers, Tatiana and I sensed that our calling had less to do with agitating for justice, and more to do with re-learning to whom we belonged. We came to Ford Heights praying that God would weave us and our neighbors together into family. It turned out to be a far more difficult prayer than we had imagined.” One difficulty they experienced was learning to ignore their neighbors’ requests for aid. In this case relationship was more important than relief.
Auntie Catherine was one of the first to welcome them. Chico writes, “Though living in a house that was falling apart, though scalded for decades by addiction, though left to rot by everyone Up Top, Auntie Catherine took one look at our threatening, outsider faces and decided: we belong to one another.”
Chico writes further: “I am not confident that had this cranky, battered woman not regularly kicked the budding gang members off her couch for us and handed us countless plates of baked beans and cornbread, . . . and insisted we keep her company in her shattered-windowed house as she slept, that Darion would be our brother, AJ our cousin, Jordan our godson, and Tristen, Turkey, and Sonny our friends.”
One day they were invited to a barbecue, and then inside to watch a basketball game. Folks gave them clothes from a giveaway. “Every time our neighbors fed us, clothed us, and welcomed us, healing descended. Roles were scrambled and castes came undone. A space opened up for friendship to be born.”
Fast forward to 2022. I remember reading their Spring 2022 newsletter, a litany of friends that had died in the neighborhood. The depth of relationship exhibited in their stories was clear and touching. It was one of the most powerful newsletters I have ever read.
Last month, Tatiana and Chico came to a Christian community gathering I attended in Kentucky, bringing some of their neighbors. One regular feature of these annual gatherings is a family-style talent show (they call it a “lack of talent” show). Chico introduced two recently reunited sisters—one girl he had known since she was a small child—to sing and rap for us together. The twelve-year-old wrote the rap herself, sharing her life in the words. When their song was over we all spontaneously gave them a standing ovation (the only one of the night). So rich to see these signs of God’s work!
Tatiana and Chico moved in toward the sound of guns. And they stayed there, hearing the sound of guns day after day. For years. They waited (and waited) until they were welcomed. Then, through the ordinary networks of their neighborhood, they found place to serve and to introduce Christ in a language that Ford Heights could hear.
This inspires me.
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.