The American Christmas season and the ways it’s celebrated are not only part of our collective culture, but they’re also part of our upbringing and personal beliefs. As a child, were you raised to believe in Santa Claus and that he would come down the chimney to leave presents if you were good?
Did you go to church on Christmas Eve, even if your family didn’t attend church during other parts of the year? Did you get to ride around town and see how people decorated their houses or attend a community tree lighting?
All of these and other activities are a part of our American Christmas experience, and I want to take some time to reflect on what I’ve experienced in relation to Christmas.
I remember going to public school in the 1980s, and for the school Christmas program, we sang songs like ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ and ‘Joy to the World.’
Some time when I was in middle school, one of my friends told me that his pastor said that Jesus couldn’t have been born in December.
More recently, I recall a billboard campaign claiming that Matthew’s gospel saying Jesus was born during the reign of Herod the Great (Matt. 2:1), and Luke reporting that Joseph and Mary went to Bethlehem because of a census when Quirinius was governor of Syria (Luke 2:2), was a contradiction.
Finally, I’ve been aware of Christians wanting to get rid of Christmas and instead celebrate Hanukkah for some years.
These and other items make up the milieu of my Christmas experience. Having grown up singing songs that state, “Christ was born on Christmas Day,” and having that statement challenged by what someone’s pastor said was a minor crisis.
I’ve learned two things over the years: The first is that the New Testament does not attach the birth of Jesus to a month or season. Both Matthew and Luke reflect popular techniques in the biographical text genres of their time. Neither felt it necessary to identify Jesus’ date of birth; therefore, no one has any certainty of the month or season.
The second, however unlikely a December date is, cannot be ruled out since flocks near Bethlehem would likely be used for temple sacrifices.
I’ve come to find the Herod/Quirinius objection an overstatement. The historian Josephus reports that Quirinius became governor of Syrian and took a census around A.D. 6.
That census is far too late, considering Herod the Great died around 4 B.C. Luke refers to the later census in Acts 5:37; it’s unlikely he’d mix up his facts and contradict his earlier work.
The sentence structure of Luke 2:2 in Greek is odd (Marshall, 104). Although most English translations attach πρῶτος [first] to the ἀπογραφή [census/enrollment], grammatically speaking, this is not the only option.
Since πρῶτος [first] could be functioning as a numerical adjective, it, therefore, could be a comparative and then would be understood as before (Lukaszewski, Luke 2:2) [See Who Was Jesus, N.T. Wright p. 115].
The sentence would read, “This was before the census taken while Quirinius was governor of Syria.” I am not a Greek scholar, nor do all Bible scholars agree with this solution. My point is it’s a possibility; therefore, take comfort. The objection is overstated and is not a defeater.
There is no New Testament instruction to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Also, there is no instruction to celebrate Hanukkah along the same vein. Unlike Passover, the Feast of Weeks, the Feast of Booths or the other Old Testament festivals, Hanukkah is a postexilic feast. Sometimes called the feast of dedication, it comes from 1 Maccabees 4 and 2 Maccabees 10.
In John 10, Jesus was at the temple in Jerusalem during this feast; however, this was before the institution of the New Covenant. Therefore, the New Testament teachings regarding the keeping of “… festivals, new moons and sabbath days” (Col. 2:16) should be considered [Mark 7:19, Rom. 14:5, 17, Gal. 4:9-11, etc.].
For everything Christmas is in America, you can still make it a season to remember, the Lord’s light has come (Is. 60:1-3). Whatever the calendar date was, when Jesus was born, prophecy was fulfilled (Is. 7:14, cf. Matt. 1:18-25, Luke 1:26-28). Focus on the Savior coming into this world to save people from sin (Matt. 1:21).
Regardless of the secularization of the season, the real meaning is that Jesus came and because He came, even when sin increases, grace increases all the more (Rom. 5:20).
Works cited
Lukaszewski, Albert L., Mark Dubis, and J. Ted Blakley. 2011. The Lexham Syntactic Greek New Testament, SBL Edition. Lexham Press.
Marshall, Howard. 1978. The Gospel of Luke: A Commentary on the Greek Text. Paternoster Press.
Ozzy Osborne is associate pastor of Christ’s Church of the Valley in Montrose.