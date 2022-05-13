We only have a few weeks left on this theme of conflict resolution and so I thought it might be helpful to provide a little list of “For More Information” resources. A couple of years ago I became convicted of our need to explore ways of doing godly conflict. As is my style, I began to read. I read books about conflict in congregations, families, neighborhoods, and nations. I read about racial reconciliation, labor mediation, and workplace communication. And in the process I discovered a rich treasure of books, YouTube videos, organizations, workshops, and more. Here is a brief sample of what I have found:
First, there is John Paul Lederach’s Reconcile: Conflict Transformation for Ordinary Christians. Lederach has been involved in negotiating peace since his daughter’s life was threatened in the middle of a 1987 conflict in Nicaragua (read the first chapter for the story). He is professor emeritus and past director of the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame, and spends much of his time in the middle of the “hot spots” of international tensions. In this book Lederach combines biblical exposition, stories of conflict transformation, and practical wisdom to guide ordinary Christians through our ordinary conflicts. Notice the phrase “conflict transformation,” not “conflict resolution.” Lederach developed the theory of conflict transformation to address not merely temporary agreements, but the deeper issues that often lie underneath serious conflict (see Conflict Transformation vs. Conflict Resolution – What’s the Difference on YouTube). The “Tools for Understanding Conflict” that he has collected at the end of the book are worth the price of the book.
Next, there is Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America from the Culture of Contempt by Arthur Brooks. I started reading this book and got to the spot where Brooks talked about Hawk Newsome (Black Lives Matter leader) being invited onto the stage of a Pro-Trump rally in 2017. Newsome, on the stage, gets open about his Christian faith. I had to watch the video and what happened next was truly lovely (see youtube.com/watch?v=fukHd60uAkI&t=2s). So was the rest of Love Your Enemies. For ten years, Brooks was the president of the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank. He is the author of The Conservative Heart. He teaches at Harvard and is featured in a number of YouTube videos (such as “Arthur Brooks Love Your Enemies”). Love Your Enemies is a manifesto, drawing from behavior research, historical sources, and personal stories to empower us to get past painful outrage or shallow civility into bridging divides and mending relationships through quality disagreement.
Ken Sande’s Peacemaker: A Biblical Guide to Resolving Personal Conflict has been around a long time. Peacemaker Ministries was founded by attorney Ken Sande in 1982 under a different name but Peacemaker Ministries in a 1990s merger (see the website with all their resources at peacemakerministries.org). The book is just what it says. It is thoroughly biblical, treating passage after passage and their importance for our own practical life of dealing with conflicts. The three main parts of the book (Get the Log Out of Your Eye; Gently Restore; Go and Be Reconciled) are each identified with particular biblical passages. It is also a guide, taking the reader through concrete steps and practices toward wholeness. Finally, the book also focuses on personal conflicts: problems with family, coworkers, and fellow believers.
Kerry Patterson, Joseph Grenny, Ron McMillan, and Al Switzler have developed a set of books and trainings after the success of their best-selling Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When the Stakes are High. They also have uploaded a set of videos that accompany the book with examples of poor and better communication (YouTube search “Crucial Conversations Videos”).
Though the book is not explicitly a “Christian” book, one of the videos on the 79 video list is a sermon by Rick Warren on the topic, drawing from Crucial Conversations material. The aim of this book is to equip the readers—oriented largely around workplace conflicts—to develop the skills of successful dialogue, particularly when one faces opposing opinions, strong emotions and significant consequences.
Finally, for those of you who are theologians, I would recommend Miroslav Volf’s award-winning Exclusion and Embrace: A Theological Exploration of Identity, Otherness, and Reconciliation (Abingdon Press, 1996). Volf is a professor at Yale and the director of the Yale Center for Faith and Culture. He is also a native Croatian who writes out of his experience in the war in former Yugoslavia. I find myself returning to this book again and again.