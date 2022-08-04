In my first career, I worked with college students from other countries. Their questions and observations wound up teaching me more about life in the United States than I taught them.
For instance, it never dawned on me how many choices we Americans get to make. When we go to a restaurant, the menu options are many. When we want to see a movie, we get to decide if we are going to catch a rom-com, a blockbuster, an independent film, or the latest Disney flick — and we also get to choose if we’ll go to the theatre, the drive-in, or stream our movie at home. When we shop at the supermarket, there are more choices for most things than we even realize — just think back on the last time you bought cereal or chips or laundry detergent.
The choices before us aren’t just in the marketplace, of course. Any given evening or week-end, we have abundant choices for how we will use our free time and with whom; this also means choosing how much we will try to jam into the time we have available.
Having choices is the American way. It’s also terribly stressful, it turns out. Researchers tell us that there is a pernicious kind of exhaustion you and I suffer because considering so many possibilities takes its toll on our minds and spirits. Also exhausting can be the pondering we do after we’ve made a choice, wondering if we made the right one.
Nearly every spiritual tradition features wisdom about keeping life as simple and uncomplicated as possible. For instance, Confucius noted “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” Throughout his ministry, Jesus repeatedly stressed living with as little as possible; not because possessions are inherently bad but because having less frees us to focus on what truly matters. The Buddhist meditation teacher, Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn, suggests that “Voluntary simplicity means going fewer places in one day rather than more, seeing less so that [we] can see more, doing less so that [we] can do more.”
The older I get, the more I see the gift in these varied spiritual teachings. It’s easy to let the wrong pursuits gobble up our lives and attention. In her poem “The Summer Day,” Mary Oliver asks a pointed and poignant question: “What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” The daily choices we make add up, don’t they?
My summertime prayer for all of us is this: That the wisdom of the ages finds each of us and comes to life in us, tipping us in the direction of substance and simplicity, and away from the temptation it is to spend our lives considering and exercising options of no real consequence.
Rev. Karen Winkel is pastor of Community Spirit UCC in Montrose.
