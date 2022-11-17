thanksgiving

It’s almost Thanksgiving. So, what is your favorite Thanksgiving tradition? Is it the Thanksgiving meal? (If so, what’s your favorite food?) Is it the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade? Do you gather with family or are you looking forward to joining with other community members in Friendship Hall for the Community Thanksgiving Celebration @ Friendship Hall. Maybe you are looking ahead to Advent and Christmas and are decorating the tree or gift buying (Black Friday) etc.?

Whatever your tradition, Thanksgiving Day supplies an opportunity to pause and remember what God has done for us and to reorient our lives to focus on Him.



