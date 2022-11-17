It’s almost Thanksgiving. So, what is your favorite Thanksgiving tradition? Is it the Thanksgiving meal? (If so, what’s your favorite food?) Is it the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade? Do you gather with family or are you looking forward to joining with other community members in Friendship Hall for the Community Thanksgiving Celebration @ Friendship Hall. Maybe you are looking ahead to Advent and Christmas and are decorating the tree or gift buying (Black Friday) etc.?
Whatever your tradition, Thanksgiving Day supplies an opportunity to pause and remember what God has done for us and to reorient our lives to focus on Him.
We live in a fast-paced world which moves with ever increasing speed into the future. We rarely take the time to contemplate our blessings or savor the moment. Thus, it is no surprise to the observant person that hypertension, heart disease and other stress related illnesses are on the increase amidst our hurried lifestyles. As Tony Dungy writes, “We go so fast through each day, looking past the blessings and opportunities of today, focusing on what we think will be great moments tomorrow.” Life doesn’t have to be this way.
There is an old hymn we sometimes sing at this time of year. The lyrics go like this; “Count your blessings, name them one by one, Count your many blessings, see what God has done. And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.” We often wonder where God is and what he is doing when in reality we are hurriedly rushing by his daily miracles. What if we, as followers of Jesus, intentionally chose to slow down, smell the roses, and count our blessings? Could it be that in so doing we would find a life that is not only productive but satisfying as well?
As we slow down, we might just notice that God is at work feeding the hungry through ministries like, Sharing Ministries, Christ’s Kitchen, Kid’s Aid, and The Shepherd’s Hand. He is providing shelter through the AMC Rent & Utilities Fund, the Abraham Connection, Haven House, and the Montrose Lighthouse. He is caring for the broken and struggling at Calvary Ranch Colorado, 180 Ministries (House of Promise), Life Choices Family Resource Center, Jail Ministries, DCMF Chapel of Hope, Charis, Welcome Home Montrose, Helping Hands, the Salvation Army, AA, and Celebrate Recovery.
And don’t forget the caring ministries of the many churches and individuals in our community, without whose support and involvement many of these ministries would not be able to go on. There are also those involved in serving our community and other people through government agencies, medical services, first responders, law enforcement, the military and a variety of other ways.
I am sure I have left out many people who with compassionate hearts and willing hands use the gifts God has given them to make a difference in our community. We would do well to give God thanks for these and His many other blessings which are too many to count.
And what about you? How is God using you to make a difference in our hectic fast paced world? It has been said we are blessed to be a blessing. May God help us to use the blessings he has given us, whether little or much, to bless other people and so bring glory to the one who has given them to us (James 1:17). So, from one blessed person to another may “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” (Numbers 6:24-26, NIV)
Happy Thanksgiving!
Buddy Cook is pastor of Montrose First Church of the Nazarene.
