red flag at the beach

A red flag at the beach.

 (Gbuschner/Wikimedia Commons)

Growing up along the beautiful sandy beaches of Lake Michigan was a true blessing indeed, and summer afternoon swims were a delight. Similar to the other Great Lakes — which are essentially inland oceans — Lake Michigan would often produce waves and currents that could make swimming dangerous. Lifeguards would place flags out along the shoreline indicating the danger level, and when it was red, it indicated that swimming could be life threatening and therefore, unwise.

One of the biggest red flags in life arises when we carry bitterness around and refuse to forgive others. We are swimming in spiritually unsafe waters. Being wronged is an affront to our ego and is never easy to ignore. Ever so quickly, a self-protective mode may surge up and we think, say, or do things that lash back. The precipitating event might be small, revealing that we were hanging onto resentment, allowing it to build up. In the moment, our wounded pride reacts abruptly and sometimes even cruelly. We can be determined to make sure the other person doesn’t forget by requiring they pay a price for daring to wrong us.



