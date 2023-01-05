Growing up along the beautiful sandy beaches of Lake Michigan was a true blessing indeed, and summer afternoon swims were a delight. Similar to the other Great Lakes — which are essentially inland oceans — Lake Michigan would often produce waves and currents that could make swimming dangerous. Lifeguards would place flags out along the shoreline indicating the danger level, and when it was red, it indicated that swimming could be life threatening and therefore, unwise.
One of the biggest red flags in life arises when we carry bitterness around and refuse to forgive others. We are swimming in spiritually unsafe waters. Being wronged is an affront to our ego and is never easy to ignore. Ever so quickly, a self-protective mode may surge up and we think, say, or do things that lash back. The precipitating event might be small, revealing that we were hanging onto resentment, allowing it to build up. In the moment, our wounded pride reacts abruptly and sometimes even cruelly. We can be determined to make sure the other person doesn’t forget by requiring they pay a price for daring to wrong us.
Keeping a record of wrong unleashes an inner storm. It’s that red flag again animating furiously in the wind. At the beachhead of our inner person, waves of irritation or hurt have a way of building up unless we are willing to do the hard work of forgiveness. First off, in terms of a solution, it is wise and godly to recognize our rising levels of anger and resentment, and the evil threat it poses. A person can drown in the undertow of resentment—and even take others down with them.
A passage we recently studied in our congregation was from the New Testament letter of I Peter, verses which read: “Do not repay evil for evil or reviling for reviling, but on the contrary, bless, for to this you were called, that you may obtain a blessing. For “Whoever desires to love life and see good days, let him keep his tongue from evil and his lips from speaking deceit; let him turn away from evil and do good; let him seek peace and pursue it. For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and his ears are open to their prayer. But the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.”
These words of Peter’s reflect a similar teaching Jesus gave in the Sermon on the Mount when he described how to respond to people considered adversaries. Rather than returning a cursing for a cursing, Jesus said his followers should instead confer a blessing. This kind of behavior will be so unexpected that the person responsible for the initial wrong will be at an utter loss over what to do. Opportunities for something other than the magnification of evil can take place.
What would giving a blessing look like? Blessings are a variety of words and behaviors toward another person that are full of God’s goodness and grace. It may involve praying for that person or doing something considerate for them that involves your time. The passage shows the importance of the principle of replacement. Instead of returning an insult, bless. It is seeking peace and pursuing it, rather than evening the score.
Consider why intentionality for good when wronged is important. God’s Word is not just a book of thou shalt nots. If that were the case, we’d still not know righteousness. Righteousness is not just the absence of sin, it is the abundance of goodness and virtue. The passage before us instructs that it’s not sufficient to merely keep from performing revengeful acts when wronged. God’s will isn’t only that we just refrain from returning insults, it’s that we bless the offending person(s) instead.
Here’s what we need to see: the core message of the Gospel is forgiveness focused. When believed by faith, the Gospel (which is Jesus, his person and work) demonstrates its transformative power when the miraculous grace of God comes upon undeserving sinners. Christ takes up residence within a person who trusts what Jesus did for them on the cross and that person begins to offer the generous forgiveness they’ve received. This small miracle comes not from mere human will power, it is of God and empowered by the Holy Spirit. Being forgiven by God starts what would be impossible without it. And as we do this with increased frequency God promises a blessing of good to come into our life. Our verses reveal God’s promise to us when we do good as a response to being wronged. We are described as people who will “love life and see good days.” Resentful, bitter, unwilling-to-forgive people cannot be described this way.
In this new year may we each make a commitment to communicating in healthy ways with others. If we are wronged in minor ways, let’s consider allowing love and grace to cover it and move on without resentment, remembering what enormity Christians been forgiven of by God. In matters that are more significant, initiating a time to sit down and discuss moving forward—outside the intensity of the moment—can offer an opportunity for resolution and forgiveness. Sometimes offering forgiveness in the particularly malicious or in illegal matters—as well as understanding the difference between forgiveness and reconciliation—may need the assistance of trained others and, at times, counseling. Watch for the red flags and take measures. Seek God’s help as it does take a miracle. And, he’s a specialist at those.
The apostle Paul’s counsel has often been helpful to me: “Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” From Ephesians 4.
May God work in us all to bring us to a place in which steering away from resentment brings opportunity: opportunity to give righteousness a chance, and that pleases God.
